WFES 2025: Sungrow Unveils Next-Generation C&I Solar Solutions, Bridging to a Sustainable Future in the MENA region

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, made a remarkable start to the year at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2025 by officially launching the SG150CX, a cutting-edge high-power string inverter tailored for the evolving demands of the commercial and industrial (C&I) market. The product launch took place at Sungrow's booth (#6220, Hall 6) at the ADNEC Centre, drawing significant attention from stakeholders across the energy industry.

SG150CX: A Game-Changer for C&I Solar Applications

SG150CX Launch SG150CX Launch

Engineered for exceptional performance, safety, and reliability, the SG150CX brings advanced innovations to large-scale C&I solar applications. Its key innovations include:

High Efficiency : Achieving a remarkable 98.8% inversion efficiency at 400V AC, the SG150CX maximizes energy yield, contributing to lower Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).

: Achieving a remarkable 98.8% inversion efficiency at 400V AC, the SG150CX maximizes energy yield, contributing to lower Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). Advanced Safety Features : Equipped with Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) 3.0 technology, it offers an extended cable detection range of up to 450 meters, enhancing operational safety.

: Equipped with Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) 3.0 technology, it offers an extended cable detection range of up to 450 meters, enhancing operational safety. High Input Current Capacity : Featuring a 48A maximum power point tracking (MPPT) input current, the SG150CX ensures compatibility with High-current PV modules, significantly boosting system efficiency.

: Featuring a 48A maximum power point tracking (MPPT) input current, the SG150CX ensures compatibility with High-current PV modules, significantly boosting system efficiency. Smart String-Level Disconnection: Equipped with smart switches, the inverter disconnects faulty strings under the same switch while maintaining others operational, drastically reducing power generation losses.

The Middle East's commercial and industrial C&I sector is driving demand for advanced solar solutions due to rising energy costs, ambitious clean energy goals, and challenging environmental conditions. Sungrow's SG150CX addresses these needs with its high-efficiency 48A MPPT input, advanced AFCI technology for enhanced safety, and durable design for harsh climates. By lowering operational costs and supporting decarbonization, the SG150CX offers a reliable solution for businesses aligning with the region's sustainability initiatives.

Engage with Sungrow at WFES 2025

Sungrow invites stakeholders, partners, and attendees to visit booth #6220 to explore the SG150CX firsthand. On-site experts will provide in-depth insights into the product's capabilities and discuss integration into future solar projects.

As the renewable energy industry accelerates into 2025, the SG150CX sets a new standard for C&I solar applications, reaffirming Sungrow's commitment to innovation and bridging to a sustainable future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow's power electronic converters have achieved a total installed capacity of 605 GW worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's No. 1 in PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to building a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unmatched service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598538/SG150CX_Product.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598552/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg