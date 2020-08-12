World's first graduate-level AI university opens admissions cycle for Fall 2021 cohort

MBZUAI has also recently extended admission offers to 100 students for the first academic year commencing in January 2021, with nearly 90 per cent of the admitted students having already accepted their offers. Students accepted into the first cohort were selected from a high caliber group of 2,223 applicants of 97 different nationalities. Admitted students come from 31 countries, with a majority hailing from outside the MENA region.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of the MBZUAI Board of Trustees and UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: "In line with the country's wise leadership vision, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence seeks to develop the necessary skills to achieve growth, progress and advancement. Technology, and artificial intelligence in particular, is the driving force of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and a core component of a sustainable and prosperous future. A degree from MBZUAI will provide graduates with the skills and competencies to deploy the full potential of artificial intelligence for the betterment of communities, society, and economies, in the UAE and beyond."

Since launching in October 2019, MBZUAI has achieved several important milestones, including the completion of its state-of-the-art campus and its first admissions cycle. In addition to appointing senior faculty members and leadership team made up of renowned experts, MBZUAI has received licensing and accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation, and has launched a series of expert-led webinars to build awareness and understanding of AI amongst the global community.

Applications are being accepted for a Fall 2021 start in MBZUAI's MSc and PhD programs in Computer Vision and Machine Learning.

These programs will be taught by a world-class faculty, overseen by the University's Board of Trustees, which comprises internationally renowned experts in the field of AI.

Professor Sir Michael Brady, Interim President of MBZUAI, said: "We are thrilled that MBZUAI has received such an incredible response from graduate students around the world. Students in our first and second cohorts will be trailblazers, embarking upon an exciting educational journey that is entirely unique to our University. They will be provided with the opportunity to obtain a skillset that will set them apart in the world of AI."

Eligible students will have graduated with a Bachelor's degree in a relevant field in order to be considered for MBZUAI's MSc programs, and must hold a relevant Master's degree in order to be considered for the University's PhD programs. Full admissions requirements and application can be found on MBZUAI's website, mbzuai.ac.ae.

Admissions for the Fall 2021 cohort closes on April 15, 2021. Early admission by 15 January 2021 is recommended for international students.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1227420/MBZUAI_Campus_Abu_Dhabi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1227419/MBZUAI_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://mbzuai.ac.ae



SOURCE Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence