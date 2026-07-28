XCMG XCR90 Named 'Rough Terrain Crane of the Year' at 2026 CMME Awards

DUBAI, UAE, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG's XCR90 rough-terrain crane has won the 'Rough Terrain Crane of the Year' title at the 2026 CMME Awards, one of the Middle East's most influential industry honours. Organised by Construction Machinery Middle East, the annual awards celebrate product innovation, technical breakthroughs and manufacturing excellence across the region.

The XCR90 earned the award for delivering dependable performance in some of the industry's most demanding operating conditions. Judges highlighted three defining strengths: durability, demonstrated through sustained full-load operation for up to 20 hours per day; extreme-condition capability, engineered for reliable operation in temperatures exceeding 50°C and during severe sandstorms; and energy efficiency, maintaining low fuel consumption without compromising performance.

"This award confirms XCMG's position as a technology leader in the hoisting sector," said a spokesperson for XCMG Hoisting Machinery. "The XCR90 is not just a machine that survives extreme climates—it sets new benchmarks for how rough-terrain cranes should perform. It embodies our commitment to raising the bar for durability and efficiency."

The recognition underscores XCMG's broader shift from exporting equipment to delivering complete lifting solutions. Nowhere is this more visible than in Saudi Arabia, where the company has become a core equipment partner under Vision 2030. Instead of standalone machines, XCMG supplies integrated, customised lifting packages supported by full-lifecycle services—an approach that enhances fleet reliability in prolonged desert operations.

The CMME Awards cover construction machinery, mining equipment, concrete machinery, lifting and sustainable equipment, bringing together leading manufacturers, dealers, rental companies and industry experts. Against this competitive backdrop, the XCR90's victory signals that XCMG's engineering-driven approach is earning growing industry recognition. As the company deepens its investment in intelligent manufacturing and adaptive engineering, it is complementing its manufacturing scale with higher-value engineering and customer solutions while setting the performance standards increasingly expected in premium markets.