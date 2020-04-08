YuppMaster, The New Edtech Platform, Launched to Democratize Quality Education Across Nation

The platform has brought together top-notch faculty with experiences ranging between 10-25 years in mentoring students and live streaming technology to provide the best in class online education to the students. All faculty members at YuppMaster are master of the craft in itself and have produced All-India Top-100 rankers for the past 15 years consecutively. All students across the nation will have access to the country's best faculty, unlike students only studying in the top centres.

The IIT-JEE and NEET courses are available to 11th and 12th Class students on YuppMaster while foundation courses can be availed by 8th to 10th Class students. In light of COVID-19 lockdown, the edtech platform is currently offering free education to all IIT-JEE/NEET aspirants in 12th Grade.

YuppMaster's individual courses involve 3 to 6 hours of live classes every day in which students are able to clear their doubts in real-time via live chat. The live classes are accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device such as Web, Mobile, tablet or Smart TV. It further features curated study material, comprehensive tests and grading modules which are customized by the platforms top notch faculty, and 24x7 doubt resolutions to ensure a methodical training of students.

The platform also includes the DVR functionality, where students joining in late can watch the class from the beginning. Also in case any class is missed, students can watch it on the Catch-up section

YuppTV & YuppMaster Founder and CEO Uday Reddy said, "We are pleased to announce the launch of YuppMaster, one of our most ambitious product of recent times. With YuppMaster, our vision is to reach every doorstep in India including urban, rural, and remote regions to bring quality education at an affordable price. With the best faculty, world-class streaming technology and learning management system, we are confident that students will be better equipped to prepare and excel in the competitive exams.''

YuppTV's streaming technology will further support the platform in ensuring that its classes, despite being live, are delivered seamlessly on all devices and network conditions. Soon, the platform will use AI and ML modules to drive superior personalization and superior pedagogical training of students.

You can log on to www.yuppmaster.com and get access to the IIT-JEE and NEET classes for free.

