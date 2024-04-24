第三屆年度頒獎典禮上公佈了 NORTH AMERICA'S 50 BEST BARS 的榜單，墨西哥城的 HANDSHAKE SPEAKEASY 被評為 THE BEST BAR IN NORTH AMERICA

Handshake Speakeasy （墨西哥城）排名 No.1，榮獲 由 Perrier 贊助 的 The Best Bar in Mexico

（墨西哥城）排名 No.1，榮獲 今年的榜單上有 26 家美國酒吧，15 家墨西哥酒吧，7 家加拿大酒吧，2 家加勒比海地區酒吧

Civil Liberties （多倫多）排名 No.21，連續第三年榮獲 由 Naked Malt 贊助 的 The Best Bar in Canada

（多倫多）排名 No.21，連續第三年榮獲 La Factoría （波多黎各）排名 No.18，榮獲 由 Amaro Lucano 贊助 的 The Best Bar in the Caribbean

（波多黎各）排名 No.18，榮獲 Claudia Cabrera （墨西哥城女性領導酒吧 Kaito del Valle）排名 No.28，榮獲 Roku Industry Icon Award

（墨西哥城女性領導酒吧 Kaito del Valle）排名 No.28，榮獲 Simpl Things （多倫多）榮獲 Campari One To Watch Award

（多倫多）榮獲 Library by the Sea （大開曼島）排名 No.35，榮獲 London Essence Best New Opening Award

（大開曼島）排名 No.35，榮獲 True Laurel （三藩市）排名 No.30，榮獲 Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

（三藩市）排名 No.30，榮獲 Meadowlark （芝加哥）排名 No.32，榮獲 Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award

（芝加哥）排名 No.32，榮獲 Martiny's （紐約）排名 No.4，榮獲 Nikka Highest Climber Award

（紐約）排名 No.4，榮獲 Avondale Bowl （芝加哥）榮獲 Bareksten Best Bar Design Award

（芝加哥）榮獲 Superbueno（紐約）排名 No.2，榮獲 Disaronno Highest New Entry Award

墨西哥聖米格爾德阿連德2024年4月24日 /美通社/ -- 由 Perrier 贊助的 North America's 50 Best Bars 榜單於 2024 年 4 月 23 日在墨西哥聖米格爾德阿連德的 Rosewood 舉行的現場頒獎典禮上揭曉。本次年度榜單涵蓋了北美各地的酒吧，包括美國、加拿大、墨西哥和加勒比地區。

墨西哥城的 Handshake Speakeasy 排名 No.1，榮獲 The Best Bar in North America 和由 Perrier 贊助的 The Best Bar in Mexico。紐約市的 Superbueno 排名 No.2，榮獲 Disaronno Highest New Entry 以及由 Disaronno 贊助的 The Best Bar in Northeast USA 2024。紐約市的 Overstory 位列 No.3。