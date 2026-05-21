Analog Devices擬收購Empower Semiconductor，拓展因應AI時代的新一代高密度電源產品組合

ADI與Empower將攜手推動AI及各類算力密集型應用的供電架構發展。透過將電源轉換環節部署到更靠近處理器的位置，整合後的解決方案可縮短供電鏈路、提升效率，助力打造性能更強、密度更高的系統設計。憑藉在高性能電源管理領域的領先優勢，ADI持續投入系統級平台，從電網到核心晶片全鏈路，推動性能、密度與能效實現跨越式反覆運算升級。

高層評論

ADI執行長暨董事會主席Vincent Roche表示：「AI基礎設施正從根本上重塑供電模式，能源已然成為制約新一代算力系統規模化發展的主要瓶頸。ADI已推出多款高性能電源管理解決方案，本次收購Empower，將進一步擴展我們的產品組合，協助客戶重構供電系統架構，滿足新一代AI對算力密度的嚴苛需求。這項技術的影響遠不止於AI資料中心，所有受能源條件限制的領域都將因此受益。」

Empower Semiconductor執行長Tim Phillips表示：「Empower自成立以來，始終致力於攻克AI供電領域最棘手的難題，破除制約AI算力吞吐能力的供電瓶頸。我們的技術可達成AI處理器所需的功率密度、回應速度與能效，助力其充分釋放性能潛力，實現多代際性能躍升。憑藉ADI的電源管理平台、規模優勢與優異的營運能力，輔以本次合併帶來的系統級協同效益，將進一步加速我們的客戶應用。」

Empower的矽電容產品已實現量產，IVR相關專案也正與領先的超大規模雲端服務商、AI晶片供應商緊密合作推進。ADI將憑藉自身規模優勢、製造能力及客戶覆蓋範圍，加速推動相關技術落地。

交易詳情

收購協議已獲雙方董事會批准。根據協定條款，ADI將向Empower股東支付15億美元全現金收購價款。該交易預計將於2026年下半年完成，具體取決於慣常的交割條件，以及修訂版《1976年哈特-斯科特-羅迪諾反壟斷改進法案》(Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976)規定的適用等待期（及其任何延期期限）屆滿。交易完成後，Phillips先生將成為ADI的一員並繼續領導推進IVR技術相關工作。

關於ADI

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)為全球領先的半導體公司，致力於在現實世界與數位世界之間搭起橋樑，以實現智慧邊緣領域的突破性創新。ADI提供結合類比、數位、AI和軟體技術的解決方案，以積極因應氣候變遷挑戰，建立人與世界萬物的可靠互聯，並推動自動化與機器人、汽車、醫療保健、能源與資料中心等領域的持續發展。ADI 2025會計年度營收超過110億美元，並協助創新者不斷超越一切可能。更多資訊請瀏覽www.analog.com。

關於Empower Semiconductor

Empower Semiconductor總部位於矽谷，憑藉FinFast™技術協助AI產業革新有效降低資料中心能耗規模與總體持有成本。Empower的整合電壓調節器可按需求彈性擴展供電能力，兼具AI處理器所需的回應速度、精度與訊號完整性。Empower的電源管理架構能精簡方案佔用空間、降低高度並減少元件數，實現具有強大功率密度與優異能效表現的垂直供電方案。如需瞭解更多資訊，請瀏覽www.empowersemi.com。

顧問

PJT Partners擔任ADI的財務顧問，Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz擔任其法律顧問；巴克萊銀行(Barclays)擔任Empower的財務顧問，Goodwin Procter擔任其法律顧問。

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, the expected timetable for closing of the transaction between Analog Devices, Inc. and Empower Semiconductor; the expected benefits of the transaction; ADI's expected product offerings, product development, and technical advances resulting from the transaction; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the risk that regulatory approvals may not be obtained or other closing conditions may not be satisfied in a timely manner or at all; the possibility that the transaction will not close or that closing may be delayed; unforeseen or unknown liabilities; costs or expenses related to the transaction; the inability to retain key personnel; difficulties in integrating the acquired business; the risk that expected benefits of the transaction may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; and uncertainty as to the long-term value of our common stock. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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SOURCE ADI