一文睇清Now TV 2026年4月精彩電影

Now TV呈獻 7部榮獲18項奧斯卡大獎得獎作品｜最佳紀錄長片《無名氏先生》獨家登陸Now True

Now TV為觀眾帶來7部在第98屆奧斯卡榮獲18項大獎的得獎作品，包括奪得「最佳紀錄長片」的《無名氏先生》（Mr. Nobody Against...