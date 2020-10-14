Available now: The 14th edition of the International Debt Collections Handbook by Atradius Collections

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The repercussions of COVID-19 on the global economy could cause B2B payment behaviour to deteriorate worldwide. Knowledge of country-specific practices and legislation regarding debt collections is necessary to increase recoveries and minimise write-offs. The International Debt Collections Handbook is a must-read for international businesses to improve their collections amid uncertainties.

Download your copy here: https://atradiuscollections.com/global/publications/international-debt-collections-handbook.html

The latest Atradius Economic Research forecasts a 26% increase in global insolvencies this year as the coronavirus pandemic pushes the world economy into recession. This could lead to payment delays or defaults that have a ripple effect on all businesses. It is imperative that international companies make informed decisions about the collections of their overdue accounts receivable.

Working with foreign payment practices within foreign legal frameworks has been one of the main challenges of collecting debts abroad. Now multinationals can use the International Debt Collections Handbook to guide them through different debt collections approaches in 50 countries. From amicable settlements – recovering ageing debts while maintaining business relationships – to legal proceedings – recovering bad debts by taking legal action following local law and legislation, the International Debt Collections Handbook provides helpful insights and extensive expertise.

Since its first edition, the annual publication International Debt Collections Handbook has gained trust from businesses and become the go-to source when they need information about collecting debts internationally. In the current economic circumstances, it is a valuable tool for any business wishing to protect their cash flow.

"Our lawyers and collectors have shared a great deal of their expertise and experience in the International Debt Collections Handbook. I'm sure you will find it a highly useful, in-depth resource for all your business decisions relating to debt collections," says Rudi de Greve, Global Operations Officer at Atradius Collections.

Download your copy of the 14th edition of the International Debt Collections Handbook here: https://atradiuscollections.com/global/publications/international-debt-collections-handbook.html

About Atradius Collections

Through a presence in 33 countries, Atradius Collections provides commercial debt collections services in 96% of the countries across the world. Their wide breadth of services, ranging from third-party collections to accounts receivable outsourcing and legal collections, helps companies around the globe recover unpaid invoices. Atradius Collections forms part of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the leading credit insurers worldwide.

Website: http://atradiuscollections.com/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/atradius-collections

Twitter: www.twitter.com/AtradiusCollect

For further information:

Douglas Voeten

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +31 (0)20 553 2337

SOURCE Atradius Collections