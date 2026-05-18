ICEX's Audiovisual From Spain premieres three new short films at Cannes as part of its 'Where Talent Ignites' campaign

The films are now available globally at: https://spainwheretalentignites.com

The three productions bring together internationally recognized Spanish talent across multiple creative disciplines:

Flamenco , directed by Carla Simón and starring Rocío Molina , revisits flamenco through a contemporary cinematic lens. Produced by Mamma Team , the film also features Niño de Elche, Dolores La Agujeta, Carmela Greco and Ángeles Toledano.

, directed by and starring , revisits flamenco through a contemporary cinematic lens. Produced by , the film also features Niño de Elche, Dolores La Agujeta, Carmela Greco and Ángeles Toledano. La Llama , directed by Turbo (Pau López and Gerardo del Hierro) , explores Spanish creativity and design through animation. Produced by White Horse and Apartamento , the film features character design by Jaime Hayon, music by Yerai Cortés and vocals by La Tania.

, directed by , explores Spanish creativity and design through animation. Produced by and , the film features character design by Jaime Hayon, music by Yerai Cortés and vocals by La Tania. La Tarara, directed by Nicolás Méndez and produced by CANADA, moves through the worlds of fashion and cinematic storytelling, starring Ingrid García-Jonsson, Bárbara Lennie and Lucas Catalán, with special appearances by Rossy de Palma, Eugenia Silva, Milena Smit, Arón Piper and Miguel Bernardeau.

Together, the three films reflect a cross-disciplinary vision of contemporary Spanish creativity and reinforce Spain's growing international presence across audiovisual and creative industries.

"The international visibility of Spanish audiovisual talent is experiencing an exceptional moment," said Elisa Carbonell, CEO of ICEX Spain Trade and Investment. "Through initiatives such as Where Talent Ignites, we want to continue strengthening Spain's global positioning by connecting audiovisual creation with other creative industries and showcasing the diversity, innovation and international potential of Spanish talent."

The Cannes premiere takes place during a year of strong international momentum for Spanish audiovisual creation, marked by major festival selections, awards recognition and growing global attention toward Spanish filmmakers, creators and production companies.

Following Cannes, the films will continue their international circulation as part of the 2026 Where Talent Ignites campaign and will also be presented during the Spanish Film Showcase in Mexico City, taking place from May 27 to 31 at Cinépolis cinemas, alongside additional international festival and industry screenings throughout the year.

Watch the films:

https://spainwheretalentignites.com

Press materials:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1CZ5QuzNSEs9k8J41MR1UPZpbkNpsnM08

About Audiovisual From Spain – ICEX

Audiovisual From Spain is the international brand created by ICEX Spain Trade and Investment to promote Spanish audiovisual talent, content and industry capabilities at major global markets, festivals and professional events.

Media Contact

Eva Herrero – MadAvenue

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981062/AFS_FLAMENCO.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981063/AFS_LA_LLAMA.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981064/AFS_LA_TARARA.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981066/AFS_FLAMENCO_FILM_FRAME.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981067/AFS_LA_LLAMA_FILM_FRAME.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981068/AFS_LA_TARARA_FILM_FRAME.jpg

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