KKCG Maritime Submits Board of Directors Candidate Slate for Ferretti Group Ahead of Annual General Meeting

Alberto Galassi proposed as CEO and Executive Director, reflecting his strong leadership of Ferretti and ensuring continuity as the Company enters its next phase of development

The slate brings together deep experience across luxury, maritime, M&A, capital allocation, governance and international operations to support management and drive new growth

The proposal is designed to unlock Ferretti's full value, supporting long‑term value creation for all shareholders

MILAN, HONG KONG and PRAGUE, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KKCG Maritime today announces the formal submission of its slate of candidates for election to the Board of Directors of Ferretti S.p.A. ("Ferretti" or the "Company") at the Company's Annual General Meeting scheduled for 14 May 2026.

The submission follows KKCG Maritime's recent voluntary partial public tender offer, which will increase its stake in Ferretti to 23.23%, and reflects its intention to play a more active and constructive role in supporting the Company's long-term development. The proposed slate is designed to maintain continuity in management, including Alberto Galassi's role as CEO, while strengthening governance and Board effectiveness through a more balanced and independent Board, capable of constructively challenging, supporting and empowering management.

The slate brings deep experience in M&A and capital allocation at a time when consolidation and strategic opportunities across the European maritime and shipbuilding industry are increasing. The slate meets and exceeds market best‑practice standards for diversity, balance of skills and international listed‑company governance.

Ferretti is a high-quality business with exceptional brands and strong management. KKCG Maritime's goal is to unlock Ferretti's full value through a targeted governance reset and strategic acceleration, positioning the company to fully realise its potential as a leading global yacht and maritime industrial platform. The proposed Board is ideally qualified to support the Company's operating priorities and strengthen its ability to compete globally and deliver long-term value for all shareholders.

Proposed candidates

Karel Komárek - Chairman of the Board candidate

Karel Komárek is the founder and Chairman of KKCG, a leading European investment and innovation group with over €15 billion in assets under management and operations in more than 40 countries. He has a 30-year track record of building businesses across leisure, entertainment, energy, transport, technology and real estate. He brings a long-term principal investor perspective, with a strong focus on governance, capital allocation and value creation.

Alberto Galassi - Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Alberto Galassi has served as Chief Executive Officer of Ferretti Group since 2014 and joined the Board in 2013. Under his leadership, the Company completed its listings in Hong Kong and Milan and returned to sustained growth and profitability. Prior to Ferretti, he was CEO of Piaggio Aerospace, where he oversaw a successful international relaunch of the business. He also serves as a board member of Manchester City Football Club and Palermo Football Club. His continued leadership provides stability and deep company knowledge as Ferretti enters its next phase of development.

Katarína Kohlmayer - Non-Executive Director

Katarína Kohlmayer is a senior financial executive and board member with extensive experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets. As Chief Financial Officer and a member of the board at KKCG group, she oversees financial strategy, financing, banking relationships, M&A activities and ESG across a diversified international investment group. She brings significant international investment banking experience from 15 years at Morgan Stanley, with a focus on M&A and capital markets transactions. She is recognised for her strong financial expertise, strategic insight and extensive board-level experience across multiple jurisdictions. She serves on a number of boards of KKCG group companies including publicly listed Allwyn AG. She earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Piero Ferrari - Non-Executive Director

Piero Ferrari is Vice-Chairman and non-executive director of Ferrari N.V. and has served as Vice-Chairman of Ferrari S.p.A. since 1988. His association with Ferrari dates back to 1965, spanning six decades in motorsport, engineering and luxury brand development. He brings deep expertise in premium brand positioning, engineering excellence and Italian industrial heritage. He has served in leadership positions across industrial, aerospace, and financial institutions, including as Non-Executive Director and Honorary Chairman of Ferretti, and has received national honours and honorary academic degrees in recognition of his contribution to industry and engineering.

Bader Al-Kharafi - Non-Executive Director

Bader Al-Kharafi is Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Zain Group, where he leads strategy and operations across multiple international markets. He also serves as Chairman of Boursa Kuwait and Vice Chairman of National Investments Company. He holds an MBA from London Business School and a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from Kuwait University. He brings significant operating and Board-level experience, alongside his position as a significant minority shareholder in Ferretti Group.

Kamil Zeman - Non-Executive Director

Kamil Zeman is Executive Director of KKCG Maritime and a Senior Investment Manager at KKCG, where he focuses on new investments and strategic development. He previously worked in investment banking at J.P. Morgan in London and New York and held roles in corporate finance, technology and venture capital. He is a graduate of University of Warwick with degree in Accounting and Finance. He brings experience in complex M&A transactions, investment strategy and business development relevant to Ferretti's growth ambitions.

Stefano Domenicali - Independent Non-Executive Director

Stefano Domenicali is President & CEO of Formula 1, where he oversees the global commercial and strategic development of the sport. He previously spent more than two decades at Ferrari, including as Team Principal, and later served as CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. He currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Ferretti. His experience across motorsport, luxury brands and global operations is directly relevant to Ferretti's positioning as a leading international luxury group.

Zuzana Prokopcová - Independent Non-Executive Director

Zuzana Prokopcová is a senior financial executive and board member with over 25 years expertise in audit, risk management, accounting, treasury and corporate governance. She spent 16 years at PwC, rising to Director of Assurance Servicesand has held numerous supervisory board and audit committee roles in financial institutions and industrial companies. She currently serves as Chair of the Audit Committee at publicly listed Moneta Money Bank. She brings strong expertise in internal control systems, financial reporting and regulatory compliance relevant to an internationally listed group.

Jane Townsend - Independent Non-Executive Director

Jane Townsend is an experienced corporate and M&A lawyer with over three decades of cross‑border transactional and advisory experience across the UK, Continental Europe, the Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe. She is a former partner at Allen & Overy LLP, with extensive exposure to public and private company transactions, capital markets, governance and risk management. She has significant board‑level experience gained as a Global Board member of Allen & Overy LLP during a period of international expansion and structural transformation of the legal services industry, and brings strong governance, analytical and organisational capabilities, with a proven ability to operate effectively in complex, multi‑jurisdictional environments.

Francesca Filippini Pinto - Independent Non-Executive Director

Francesca Filippini Pinto is a senior Italian-British executive with over 25 years of experience across senior management roles spanning financial services, business, luxury and the art world, including investment banking at Morgan Stanley and private equity at Permira with a specific focus on consumer and luxury firms at both institutions. She has held senior roles at Christie's, The Photographer's Gallery and Magnum Photos. She is an experienced international leader with board-level exposure across both commercial and non-profit organisations, who brings a combination of strategic leadership, and business development expertise alongside a distinctive perspective on luxury brands, consumer positioning and cultural relevance.

Quote - Karel Komárek, KKCG Founder and Board Chair

"Ferretti is a fundamentally strong company with extraordinary brands, talented people and proven management. Our slate is built on two priorities: maintaining the continuity of effective leadership, through Alberto Galassi, and materially strengthening governance at Board level so Ferretti can act far more decisively on strategic opportunities, capital allocation and long-term value creation. This team offers the right balance of independence, international experience and sector expertise to accelerate the Company's exciting next phase of development."

Quote – Alberto Galassi, CEO of Ferretti Group

"Ferretti has built strong momentum through the strength of its brands, the quality of its products and the dedication of its people. I remain focused on executing our strategy, serving our clients and leading the Group's next phase of growth in the best interests of all stakeholders and future investors in the business. Continuity of leadership, supported by a constructive Board, will be essential to sustaining that progress."

In parallel with the list of Board candidates, KKCG Maritime has also formally submitted its slate of candidates for election to the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company.

In accordance with the Company's bylaws, the appointment of directors and statutory auditors will be determined by shareholder vote at the AGM on 14 May 2026. The Company will publish all the lists of candidates submitted by shareholders, including by KKCG Maritime, by 23 April 2026.

For further information on KKCG Maritime's slate of nominees, please refer to the investor information hub at https://kkcg.com/en/maritime.

About KKCG Maritime / KKCG

KKCG is an investment and innovation group with expertise in entertainment, energy, technology, real estate and beyond. Founded by entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Karel Komářek, KKCG employs over 16,000 people in more than 40 countries across its portfolio companies, with over €15 billion in assets under management. Its businesses include Allwyn, MND Group, Aricoma, Avenga and KKCG Real Estate Group. KKCG Maritime is the vehicle through which the group holds its investment in Ferretti Group.

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