OMRON Healthcare Surpasses 50 Million Nebulizers Sold

KYOTO, Japan, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd., a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment, announced that cumulative sales of its nebulizers have surpassed 50 million units. This proud milestone underscores the company's long-standing commitment to helping people around the world to live healthier lives through management of respiratory conditions.

Internationally, respiratory diseases are a growing issue, particularly in emerging economies. According to the World Health Organization, some 339 million people suffer from asthma worldwide, with an estimated 3.5 million deaths each year due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD). Nebulizers, which convert liquid medications into a fine mist that can be inhaled directly into the lungs, are a key tool for easing the burden of respiratory diseases in children and adults alike.

Almost five decades as a trusted partner in respiratory therapy

Since the launch of its first nebulizer in 1978, OMRON Healthcare has pioneered the development of compact home-use devices that deliver medical-grade respiratory treatment outside of clinical settings, prioritizing ease of use for families and patients of all ages, from young children to older adults.

Design landmarks ranging from the first ultrasonic models to portable mesh-type and low-noise compressor technologies have made medication delivery more consistent and convenient for millions of users worldwide, including those living with chronic and acute respiratory ailments such as asthma, COPD, RSV bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, and a range of physical disabilities.

