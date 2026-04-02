Precisely Appoints Software Industry Veteran Walid Abu-Hadba as Chief Executive Officer

Product-Focused Leader to Help Accelerate Precisely's Growth and Advance Agentic AI Offerings

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely (the "Company"), a global data integrity provider backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), TA Associates, Insight Partners, and Partners Group, among other institutional investors, today announced the appointment of Walid Abu-Hadba as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective immediately. Mr. Abu-Hadba succeeds Josh Rogers, who will continue to serve in an advisory capacity as Vice Chairman to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

Walid Abu-Hadba, CEO of Precisely

Mr. Abu-Hadba joins from Sage, where he served as Chief Product Officer ("CPO"), following a distinguished 30-year career scaling global software businesses through Al-enabled product innovation, technology-driven transformation, and deep engineering expertise. Prior to Sage, Mr. Abu-Hadba served as SVP of Developer Tools at Oracle, CPO of ANSYS, and spent over 20 years at Microsoft, where he was Corporate Vice President responsible for the Developer and Platform Evangelism group.

As Precisely CEO, Mr. Abu-Hadba is positioned to leverage his deep product and engineering knowledge to help accelerate data integrity product innovation, strengthen execution, and expand the company's capabilities in Agentic AI.

"We believe Walid's impressive track record of architecting and delivering innovative, AI-based software solutions at scale makes him the ideal choice to help guide Precisely through its next phase of accelerated growth," said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner & Managing Director at Clearlake. "We see that AI is fundamentally changing how organizations operate and create value. Underpinning the success of enterprise AI strategies is the utilization of trusted, well-governed data—a key value proposition of Precisely's solutions. With his disciplined approach and engineering rigor, we believe Walid will further the Company's critical and differentiated market position in the data value chain and address the challenges that undermine our customers' AI effectiveness."

"I am honored to join Precisely at this pivotal moment in the Company's journey," said Walid Abu-Hadba, CEO of Precisely. "I have long admired Precisely's reputation as the trusted partner for organizations that depend on accurate, reliable data. As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, we believe success or failure increasingly hinges on data integrity, positioning Precisely at the nexus of the AI transformation underway at large enterprises. I look forward to working closely with our talented team as we strive to build on this strong foundation and deliver exceptional results for our customers."

"Leading Precisely through its transformation over the past decade has been the privilege of my career, and I am confident that Walid is exactly the right leader for what comes next," said Josh Rogers, Vice Chairman, Precisely. "As Vice Chairman, I look forward to partnering with Walid and the board as we enter this exciting next phase, and I want to extend my sincere gratitude to every member of the Precisely team for making this journey possible."

About Precisely

As a global data integrity provider, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager founded in 2006 with over $185 billion of assets under management. Clearlake offers a broad range of investment solutions across private equity, credit, infrastructure, secondaries, co-investments, and other related private market strategies. Through Pathway Capital Management1, a Clearlake company, the firm serves institutional and wealth investors seeking diversified access to private markets.

Clearlake seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses across multiple sectors. The firm aims to drive value through its active, hands-on operating approach, O.P.S.® (Operations, People, Strategy), which combines deep operational expertise with strategic and talent-focused initiatives. Headquartered in Santa Monica, Clearlake maintains 13 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, please visit Clearlake.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services, and healthcare. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised more than $65 billion in capital and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. Learn more at ta.com

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2,000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on Linkedln.

1The foregoing information includes Clearlake's pending acquisition of Pathway Capital Management, which is expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

© 2026 Precisely Software Incorporated. All rights reserved. Precisely, its affiliates, and/or licensors proprietary information-no reproduction, competitive use, or derivative works without written consent. Availability not guaranteed. "Precisely" and associated marks are trademarks of Precisely; all other marks belong to their respective owners.

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