ZPMC Signs RMB 2.8 Billion in Procurement Contracts with 12 Global Suppliers at CIIE, Setting a New Record

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, 2025, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) signed a series of procurement agreements with 12 leading international suppliers during China Communications Construction Company's (CCCC) Import Procurement Signing Ceremony at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE). The participating suppliers include Siemens, Dellner Bubenzer and Prysmian (Germany), ABB (Sweden), Yaskawa Electric (Japan), Kalmar (Malaysia), RAM (Singapore), and Cavotec (Italy). The signing marks the launch of a new phase in global sourcing collaboration and reinforces ZPMC's commitment to driving operational excellence and building a high-performance, globally integrated supply chain.

As a founding participant that has taken part in every edition of the CIIE since its inception, ZPMC reported a record-breaking procurement total of RMB 2.8 billion at this year's event. To date, the company has made the CIIE a key platform for expanding global sourcing, securing aggregate procurement agreements valued at more than RMB 17 billion, and forging enduring relationships with over 100 premier suppliers worldwide. These partnerships continue to strengthen ZPMC's robust, diversified global supply network.

As a global leader in port machinery and heavy-duty construction equipment, ZPMC remains focused on strengthening international collaboration and technological progress through its active engagement in the CIIE. The latest agreements deepen cooperation with industry leaders worldwide and, through joint innovation and shared value creation across the supply chain, drive the development of a more connected, efficient, and sustainable global supply chain ecosystem.