HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 Paris: New OceanStor, the Optimal Data Infrastructure in the AI Era, Accelerates Digital and Intelligent Transformation in Europe

PARIS, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 PARIS, Huawei successfully hosted a Data Storage Summit themed "New OceanStor, Best Data Infrastructure in the AI Era". The summit was attended by industry leaders, experts, and scholars from around the world to discuss the data infrastructure needed for AI. Attendees also explored a number of hot industry topics like all-flash storage and all-flash data centers, which are poised to accelerate digital and intelligent transformation in Europe.

Redefining Data Storage in the Data Awakening Era

Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei Data Storage Product Line, said during the summit that the coming digital and intelligent era will be a "golden age" for data, and data storage will play a crucial role in preserving and passing on human culture and knowledge. Huawei Data Storage's revenue has grown steadily over the past few years, and has performed particularly well in Europe. Zhou said that Huawei Data Storage is committed to long-term investment into products and solutions for all scenarios and will work with European customers and partners to build AI-ready data infrastructure and drive continuous innovation and breakthroughs in data storage.

Building AI-Ready Data Infrastructure to Accelerate Digital and Intelligent Transformation in Europe

Michael Qiu, President of Huawei Global Data Storage Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, launched Huawei's New-Gen OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage. He said that the New-Gen All-Flash Data Center Solution needs to be built using a full series of high-performance, high-reliability data storage products. "Huawei is committed to addressing five critical service scenarios: mission-critical applications, business-critical applications, AI, data analytics, and data backup. We will listen attentively to user needs and work day in and day out to enhance and innovate our products, creating more eco-friendly, reliable, and efficient data infrastructure that rises to the challenge of the AI era," said Michael Qiu.

Creating a New Future of Data Storage in the Data Awakening

Tom Lüssi, Founder and CEO of Naveum AG, also spoke at the summit on their current partnership with Huawei on IT infrastructure. Naveum AG is a leading B2B cloud service provider in Switzerland that has deployed Huawei's All-Flash Data Center Solution to better prepare for future AI applications. He said that the solution is not only enhancing their cloud service capabilities, but also helping them provide customers with a more resilient, efficient, and innovative IT environment.

Alexandre VAUCANSON, CIO of Agglomération Grand Villeneuvois, also shared about their experience partnering with Huawei on digital and intelligent transformation. Agglomération Grand Villeneuvois has worked with Huawei on building smart, convenient, and safe cities, and uses Huawei's data storage solutions to achieve cross-city data synchronization and backup for higher reliability.

Benoît Fix, CTO of France Data Center Solution Sales Dept at Huawei, noted that the New-Gen OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage, which offers extreme performance, extreme resilience, and AI-ready, innovative services, is designed for increasingly converged workloads. It delivers better performance thanks to the in-depth hardware-software collaboration and comes with an upgraded FLASHLINK® intelligent algorithm that improves performance by 50%. It also leverages the DPU-based SmartNIC to help eliminate all CPU and memory bottlenecks in the system. Its new-gen SmartMatrix full-mesh architecture achieves 99.99999% single-device reliability. The solution also comes with the industry's only enterprise-grade native unified storage architecture for block, file, and object to support different types of applications, such as databases, files, and containers, bringing mission-critical applications into the AI era.

Dr. Thomas Eifert, CTO of RWTH Aachen University's IT Center, also shared about how a coalition of higher education institutions in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia region has built a cross-university data service system with Huawei to help them improve data management efficiency, control and utilization. He said that the system is not only providing reliable and scalable data infrastructure, but combines research data and HPC.

Anton Gohlke, a senior solution manager at Huawei, said that scale-out storage will need to go all-flash as mass unstructured data grows and becomes more important. He introduced Huawei's new OceanStor Pacific 9920 All-Flash Scale-Out Storage, which is ultra-green, offers ultra-high performance, and also makes data accessible from anywhere. Focusing on all-flash design, it innovates foundational technology across architecture, media applications, algorithms, and solutions and is ideal for sectors like finance, education & research, healthcare and media, unleashing the value of mass unstructured data.

Huawei Data Storage is committed to driving technological innovation and working with partners to promote robust growth in the data storage industry. It will continue to offer competitive products and scenario-specific solutions, along with more efficient and reliable data infrastructure for customers across a vast range of industries in Europe, helping them accelerate digital and intelligent transformation.

