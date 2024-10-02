CCTV+: Xi vows greater national achievements, contributions to humanity's peace, development

BEIJING, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- President Xi Jinping on Monday said that the Chinese people will score more remarkable achievements and make greater contributions to the noble cause of peace and development of humanity.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a reception held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct 1.

Premier Li Qiang presided over the reception. Other state leaders Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the event together with around 3,000 Chinese and foreign guests.

In his address, Xi conveyed high regard and warm greetings to people from all walks of life across the nation and heartfelt appreciation to friendly countries and international friends supporting China's modernization drive.

On the new journey in the new era, the central task of the Party and the country is building China into a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization, said Xi.

The Chinese president stressed that to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is the common aspiration of all Chinese people, including compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. He called for safeguarding and promoting the long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao, and underscored that the complete reunification of the motherland is an inevitable trend, a matter of righteousness, and the will of the people.

Noting that human beings share one Earth, and the destinies of peoples around the world are interconnected, Xi said the common values of all humanity should be promoted, and an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive economic globalization should be advocated for. He called for the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative.

Xi also warned of challenges and obstacles on the course of advancing Chinese modernization, and urged the nation to remain vigilant in times of peace and prepare for potential dangers. No difficulty can halt the progress of the Chinese people, he said.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGhvOrl1V7E