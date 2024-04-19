CoinEx Sponsors Token 2049 Dubai as a Testament to Our Commitment to Fostering Global Crypto Adoption

DUBAI, UAE, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is honored to announce our sponsorship as a Gold Partner of Token 2049 Dubai on April 18-19, 2024. As one of the most influential blockchain and crypto events worldwide, Token 2049 gathers industry pioneers, investors, enterprises, developers, media, and other stakeholders to spark conversations that will shape the future of Web3.

As a veteran exchange serving over 5 million users across 200+ countries, CoinEx is thrilled to participate in Token 2049 Dubai and contribute to the event's vibrant atmosphere of collaboration and innovation. Our booth at P15 has prepared generous gifts of CET, USDT, and exclusive CoinEx & ViaBTC merchandise for attendees.

"We are excited to connect with the global crypto community as a major sponsor of Token 2049 Dubai," said Haipo Yang, CEO of CoinEx. Events like Token 2049 are pivotal to driving mainstream adoption by fostering an open exchange of ideas and strengthening ties between builders in this space. The sponsorship reflects our ongoing commitment to enabling global crypto adoption.

Token 2049 Dubai offers invaluable opportunities to exchange ideas and form collaborations that will shape the future of cryptocurrency. As pioneers in this space, CoinEx is honored to meet like-minded builders and continue driving mainstream adoption.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions.

With its "quality, speedy and comprehensive" listing strategies, CoinEx has listed over 900+ tokens and 1,400+ trading pairs. This extensive selection empowers users to access the newest cryptos at the forefront of innovation. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful, and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.