Hengtong Appeared at MWC2024

SUZHOU, China, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 26th to 29th, with the theme of "Enlightening the Green Future", Hengtong showcased its latest technologies and product solutions in the fields of 5G&5G technology, ODN and intelligent lithium battery at MWC 2024 Barcelona, Spain.

Optical Transceiver Solutions

Hengtong is committed to the design and manufacture of high-end optical transceivers. Facing the three major application scenarios of 5G pre-transmission, F5G all-optical network and data center interconnection, Hengtong has successfully launched the 400G QSFP-DD and the 800G QSFP-DD/OSFP optical transceivers for data center and supercomputing applications, the XGPON, the XGSPON, the 25G PON, and the NGPON2 optical transceivers for F5G applications, as well as the 10G, the 25G CWDM colored and the DWDM tunable optical transceiver for 5G pre-transmission applications.

Telecommunication Base Stations Power Source

The 48V100Ah intelligent lithium battery, developed and produced by Hengtong Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd., is primarily utilized in telecommunication base stations as a backup power source to guarantee the stable operation of communication equipment. This product incorporates a DC/DC module, allowing it to be used alongside batteries of different brands, capacities, and types. With multiple communication interface options and a visual monitoring platform, remote surveillance is feasible, significantly reducing operation and maintenance costs.

SwiftODN Pre-connection Solution

Hengtong has recently launched its innovative "Swift ODN Pre-Connection Solution" to meet the growing needs of the global FTTH market. This cutting-edge solution features advanced technologies such as pre-connection, unequal splitter, fully sealed box, and intelligent resource management, which together enable efficient construction of FTTH pre-connection networks and help overcome the challenges of low ODN construction efficiency and high personnel input cost during the access network construction.

5G Antenna

Hengtong's dual-polarisation DAS antenna series and base station antenna series can meet the needs of global operators for wide coverage and capacity expansion in 4G & 5G network construction.

5G Interfaces

Hengtong's HQ-type and HX10-type compact interfaces as well as multi-channel cluster interfaces, such as L32, MQ4 and MQ5, provide better intermodulation and waterproof performance for 4G/5Gcombined antenna.

5G Leaky Cables

For 5G deployment in tunnel scenarios, Hengtong's 5G radiating type leaky cables and high-performance HPC leaky cable connectors were introduced to enhance signal coverage strength, which is currently used in the metro construction all over the world.

Mobile Network Access Coverage Scenario Solutions

Hengtong has launched ten solutions in combination with wireless access products. Medium & high-value and high-capacity areas can be covered by extended PicoCell solutions, providing cell capacity coverage of 4*NR 2T2R+1*LTE.

Hengtong adheres to the customer-first and technical innovation-oriented philosophy, and continuously helps customers build optical interconnection networks that are ultra-wide, intelligent, and open.