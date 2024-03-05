Huawei and BJFF Win GSMA GLOMO for TECH4ALL Norway Salmon Conservation Project

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei and BJFF received the GSMA GLOMO award last week at MWC Barcelona 2024 for "Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs" for an AI-powered solution designed to prevent the extinction of Norway's wild Atlantic salmon.

Lu Yong, Huawei Senior Vice President and President of the European Region for Huawei, receives the GLOMO at MWC Barcelona 2024 Fish are directed through the tunnel in the river The automated gate in action

"We are very honored to accept the GSMA GLOMO for our TECH4ALL project, and special thanks to our partner BJFF for their commitment and support," said Lu Yong, Huawei Senior Vice President and President of the European Region for Huawei. "The salmon project shows the great potential of technology to conserve nature while driving the sustainable development of local communities. Huawei will continue to use innovative technologies to build a greener world."

Launched in 2021 under Huawei's TECH4ALL initiative and developed with local partners BJFF, Simula Consulting, and Troll Systems, the solution came into being over a three-year timeframe in response to an invasive species, the humpback salmon, which threatens local salmon in Norway's rivers.

The solution, the world's first of its type, filters out humpback salmon from the river system, preventing them from proceeding upstream to spawn.

"We're immensely proud to collaborate with Huawei and partners on this ground-breaking project. The cutting-edge technology solution we have in Berlevåg is a successful recipe for stopping the humpback salmon, and it is inspiring for us to gain global recognition at MWC Barcelona 2024," said Geir Kristiansen, Chairman of BJFF. "This project not only protects our rivers and wild Atlantic salmon, but also showcases how innovation can tackle environmental challenges worldwide."

The GLOMO judging panel described the project as an "excellent and scalable idea – the application of self-powered AI and mobile tech to accurately solve a problem, with great execution and impressive results."

How the solution works

Fish are directed to swim through a river-spanning tunnel installed with an underwater camera and an intelligent algorithm-powered gate.

The algorithm identifies different fish types, recognizing, for example, the distinctive hump of the male humpback salmon and tail patterning on the female. With an identification accuracy rate exceeding 99%, the system instructs the gate to remain closed to filter the invasive species into a holding tank, but opens to let other fish swim upstream.

Between June and September 2023, the latest the salmon spawning season in a biennial cycle, pilot projects in Storleva River and Kongsfjord River successfully filtered out more than 6,000 humpback salmon.

The manual method requires volunteers to stand in the river, identify humpback salmon by sight, and remove them by hand. Not only is this method labor- and time-intensive, many fish are accidentally injured or killed in the process. In comparison, the automated solution causes no harm to fish and reduces manual workloads by around 90%.

Background

Humpback salmon were introduced into Norway's rivers in the 1960's to increase food supply. However, the invasive species rapidly increased in numbers and soon began outcompeting wild Atlantic salmon for resources and spawning grounds. Its impact has caused the population of the native species to halve since the 1980s.

With salmon central to Norway's culture and economy, the issue is a continuing cause of national concern.

The success of the solution and its potential to be scaled throughout Norway has given hope to solving the extinction threat to wild Atlantic salmon.

The GLOMOs

The GSMA GLOMO award event runs each year at MWC and honors the "best of the best in the mobile ecosystem and beyond." Decided by 200 independent judges, 30 awards are up for grabs in six categories. Huawei took home seven GLOMOs at this year's MWC.

About Huawei TECH4ALL

TECH4ALL is Huawei's long-term digital inclusion initiative and action plan. Enabled by innovative technologies and partnerships, TECH4ALL aims to promote inclusion and sustainability in the digital world.

For more information, please visit Huawei TECH4ALL website at https://www.huawei.com/en/tech4all

Follow us on X at https://twitter.com/HUAWEI_TECH4ALL

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354481/Lu_Yong_Huawei_Senior_Vice_President_President_European_Region_Huawei.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354482/Fish_directed_tunnel_river.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354483/The_automated_gate_action.jpg