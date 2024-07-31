INDIAWOOD 2025: Quarter Century of Driving Innovation in Indian Woodworking and Furniture

GREATER NOIDA, India, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INDIAWOOD 2025 is set to take place at the India Expo Mart Limited (IEML), Greater Noida, from March 6-9, 2025, celebrating 25 years of growth and innovation in the Indian woodworking and furniture industry.

A Journey of Growth and Innovation

Since its inception in 2000, INDIAWOOD has grown exponentially, beginning at R.B.A.N.M.'s Grounds, transitioning to Palace Grounds, and finding its current home at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in 2008. The event has continually evolved, mirroring the dynamic nature of the industry. The upcoming edition will feature 600 exhibitors and is expected to attract over 30,000 visitors from across 1,200 cities, a remarkable increase from the 294 cities in 2002.

Impact on the Indian Woodworking and Furniture Industry

Over the past quarter-century, INDIAWOOD has played a pivotal role in transforming the industry. By fostering international partnerships, it has enabled local manufacturers to adopt global best practices, enhancing product quality and design. The event consistently showcases cutting-edge technology, providing insights into emerging trends that help businesses adapt to market demands. "The Indian furniture industry is experiencing rapid growth driven by various factors. These include the growing preference of urban dwellers for modular and modern furniture, the rise in urbanization across India, and a preference for long-lasting and hybrid seating options. The demand for furniture is expected to remain on the rise," says Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India

INDIAWOOD 2025 will focus on the latest technological advancements, particularly in CNC machines and IoT integration, which are revolutionizing production processes and enhancing customization capabilities. This technological shift is essential for providing manufacturers with a competitive edge. The Indian wooden furniture market presents vast opportunities for innovation, especially as local manufacturers collaborate with global partners. The demand for modular furniture continues to grow, while the booming wood industry has lowered production costs, making quality furniture more accessible. As the industry expands, optimizing supply chain efficiency will be critical to meeting rising demands while maintaining high standards. INDIAWOOD is committed to fostering a robust ecosystem that supports these goals.

Join us at INDIAWOOD 2025 to explore the future of woodworking and furniture manufacturing. Discover the latest innovations, network with industry leaders, and drive your business forward. For more information, visit www.indiawood.com.

Contact for Exhibition:

Pradeep Kumar Gopal

+91 9986066910

[email protected]

