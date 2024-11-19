Investment Migration Emerges as Key Climate Finance Solution at COP29

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As world leaders at COP29 in Baku grapple with the challenge of mobilizing USD 1 trillion annually in climate finance, investment migration has emerged as an innovative financing solution for climate-vulnerable nations. This will be a central focus at the upcoming 18th Global Citizenship Conference in Singapore next week, where government leaders and investment migration experts will explore how citizenship and residence by investment programs can provide immediate, debt-free climate funding for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The Pacific island nation of Nauru last week launched the groundbreaking Nauru Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program — the world's first citizenship program specifically designed to address climate change challenges, reflecting a new financing model for integrating economic development and climate solutions. It represents an emerging trend, whereby countries access private sector funding for urgent climate adaptation projects by offering residence rights or citizenship in return.

Speaking after the program's launch at COP29 in Baku, H.E. David Adeang, President of the Republic of Nauru, emphasized the transformative potential of investment migration. "It provides small and vulnerable nations like ours with a powerful mechanism to mitigate sustainability risks and enhance climate resilience. Our citizenship program sets a new standard in this regard, channelling investments directly into projects that safeguard our nation's future and contribute towards safeguarding key global biodiversity hotspots."

International investment migration advisory firm Henley & Partners was mandated by the Government of Nauru to design, implement, and promote the program. Speaking at COP29, Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners, highlighted investment migration's unique advantage. "The programs offer more than economic benefits. They attract global citizens who are committed to environmental sustainability, thereby fostering a network of advocates invested in the future of vulnerable regions."

More than 400 delegates from over 50 countries are expected to attend the 18th annual Global Citizenship Conference, which takes place 27–29 November in Singapore. The Hon. Mohamed Nasheed, Secretary-General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, representing 70 climate-vulnerable nations, will address the conference and underscored the ethical obligation at hand: "Those with wealth and global mobility are uniquely positioned to act, carrying a duty to future generations to protect the planet. The concept of 'climate justice' emphasizes this responsibility, as developing nations — many of which contribute the least to emissions — are often the hardest hit by the impacts of climate change."

To strengthen its advisory capabilities in this rapidly evolving space, Henley & Partners has appointed Jean Paul Fabri as its Chief Economist. Fabri brings extensive experience in advising governments on economic development and climate resilience. "For wealthy individuals, investing in climate finance is not just an ethical duty; it's also a significant economic opportunity. The green economy offers promising avenues for impactful investment, from renewable energy and sustainable agriculture to cutting-edge green technologies."

Read the full press release here.