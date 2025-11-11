RNA Horizons 2025 in Palermo Showcases Breakthroughs Driving the Next Wave of RNA Therapeutics

International researchers and biotech leaders highlight advances in RNA delivery, stability, and clinical translation – next symposium to be held in Munich, Germany, in September 2026

PALERMO, Italy, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The RNA Horizons Therapeutics Symposium2025 convened leading scientists, clinicians, and biotech innovators in Palermo, Sicily, to explore the newest frontiers in RNA biology and medicine. Building on the 2024 edition held in Porto, Portugal, the three-day meeting reflected the accelerating global impact of RNA-based therapeutics in oncology, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disease research.

Key Themes

Discussions focused on achieving durable stability and targeted persistence of RNA-based agents - from antisense oligonucleotides to self-amplifying RNA - and on strengthening the bridge between academic discovery, clinical development, and industrial application.

Scientific Highlights

Highlights included Prof. Ernesto Guccione'sNATURA assay for high-throughput RNA delivery measurement. Prof. Shai Rosenberg's transcriptomic modeling for precision therapies, and Prof. Ron Weiss's miRNA-based logic circuits for selective cancer cell targeting.

Therapeutic innovation featured Prof. Ronit Satchi-Fainaro's 3D-bioprinted tumoroids models, Prof. Claudio Sette's insights into splicing dysregulation in cancer, and Prof. Rotem Karni's findings on m⁶A-dependent RNA regulation. Prof. Michal Lotem outlined how RNA splice disruption exposes hidden immunotherapy targets, emphasizing the potential of RNA modulation to broaden treatment responsiveness in oncology. Presentations by Prof. Emanuele Buratti, Dr. Christopher Ricupero, Prof. Igor Ulitsky, and Prof. Anna Krichevsky expanded the field's scope beyond oncology into metabolic and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Collaboration at the Core

"RNA Horizons 2025 highlighted the power of scientific collaboration to accelerate RNA innovation, said the RNA Horizons Organizing Committee. We are witnessing a rapid transformation from discovery science to real-world RNA therapies."

Next Symposium: Munich 2026

The next RNA Horizons Therapeutics Symposium will take place in Munich, Germany, in September 2026, further advancing the dialogue between academia, industry, and clinical research on RNA-based medicine.

About RNA Horizons

RNA Horizons was created as part of a European initiative supported by the CANCERNA consortium (Horizon Europe Grant No. 101057250), coordinated by the Hadassah Cancer Research Institute (HCRI). The initiative brings together global leaders in RNA research and industry to accelerate therapeutic development and innovation.

Learn more at www.rnahorizons.com

Scientific Committee: Prof. Ernesto Guccione, Prof. Michal Lotem, Prof. Rotem Karni, Prof. Claudio Sette

