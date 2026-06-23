11 SPJIMR faculty featured in Ivey Publishing's 2026 global Bestsellers and Classics cases' lists

SPJIMR cases ranked among the most widely used teaching materials worldwide, reinforcing the institute's growing influence in case-based management education

MUMBAI, India, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven (11) faculty members from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) are featured in Ivey Publishing's Bestsellers 2025–2026 list and Ivey Classics 2016–2026 list, which recognise the most widely used teaching cases globally across disciplines.

These cases earned their place in classrooms because they provoke questions. The ones that endure are those that capture real dilemmas, invite multiple perspectives, and encourage learners to wrestle with uncertainty. This recognition of SPJIMR's 11 faculty members reflect the value of creating learning experiences that challenge assumptions, spark debate, and help students think more deeply about complex managerial decisions.

Ivey Publishing, the case-publishing arm of Ivey Business School at Western University, Canada, compiles its annual Bestsellers and Classics lists based on classroom adoption data drawn from business schools globally. Cases are ranked by frequency of use within each discipline, making the lists a direct measure of pedagogical impact and educator trust.

With eight ranked positions across six disciplines in the Bestsellers list—Communications, Economics & Public Policy, Entrepreneurship, Management Science, Marketing, and Strategy—the recognition reflects SPJIMR's sustained contribution to case-based management education in classrooms around the world and the growing relevance of India-rooted business insights.

SPJIMR cases in the Bestsellers 2025–2026 list

Discipline Case title SPJIMR faculty Communications (#1) Is That an Order? Prof. Vineeta Dwivedi and Prof. Tulsi Jayakumar Economics & Public Policy (#2) Inflationary Targeting in India: Replace, Rejig, or Reaffirm Targeting? Prof. Tulsi Jayakumar Economics & Public Policy (#3) Is Japan's Monetary Policy a Rational Expectations Saga? Prof. Preeta George and Prof. Monika Gupta Entrepreneurship (#6) Savemom: The Smart Wearable Solution for Maternal Health Care Prof. Renuka Kamath (with co-author Shrinath V.; PGDM 2007 alum) Management Science (#3) Jay Bharat Spices Pvt. Ltd.: A Spicy Quandary Prof. Amol S. Dhaigude (with co-authors Shravan M. Parsam and Sidhartha Padhi) Management Science (#8) JSW Steel Ltd.: A Logistics Dilemma Prof. Amol S. Dhaigude and Prof. Debmallya Chatterjee Marketing (#1) Snaqary Snacks: Building a Start-Up Brand Prof. Ashita Aggarwal (with co-author Suraj Commuri) Strategy (#5) Parag Milk Foods: Driving Growth through Brand-Building in India's Dairy Industry Prof. Ashita Aggarwal and Prof. Rajiv Agarwal

The Classics 2016–2026 list recognises the 25 most-used cases of the past decade across a wide range of disciplines and topics, from general management, strategy and leadership to marketing and finance. It includes five SPJIMR faculty members

SPJIMR cases in the Classics 2016–2026 list

Discipline Case title SPJIMR faculty General Management, International Business (#7) Building a Backdoor to the iPhone: An Ethical Dilemma Prof. Tulsi Jayakumar and Prof. Surya Tahora Accounting, Entrepreneurship, International Business (#15) Anandam Manufacturing Company: Analysis of Financial Statements Prof. Vinay Goyal (with co-author S.K. Mitra) Entrepreneurship, International Business, Marketing (#22) Evoe Spring Spa: A Positioning Dilemma Prof. Ashita Aggarwal and Prof. Renuka Kamath (with co-author Sunil Rao)

This year, Prof. Aggarwal and Prof. Kamath's case on Evoe Spring Spa is among the four cases that have joined the Ivey Classics list for the first time.

Commenting on the recognition, Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, said, "Great teaching cases immerse learners in the complexity of decision-making. The global adoption of our cases reflects SPJIMR's commitment to creating scholarship that is rigorous, relevant, and rooted in real-world challenges. We are particularly proud that many of these cases emerge from Indian contexts yet resonate with educators and students globally. This recognition reinforces our belief that management education is most powerful when it equips learners to navigate ambiguity with judgement, purpose, and responsibility."

The 2026 recognition is the latest in an unbroken run of Ivey distinctions for SPJIMR faculty. It reflects a commitment to developing cases that are grounded in real business contexts and structured to generate insight that transfers across markets and industries. SPJIMR cases have covered topics as varied as macroeconomic policy, supply chain logistics, brand strategy, and maternal health technology, reflecting the breadth of the faculty's research interests and their conviction that the classroom is itself a site of serious intellectual inquiry.

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About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times MiM rankings as the #35 business school globally and among the Top 3 in India, ranked by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and rated by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially-conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and its leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'Triple Crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

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