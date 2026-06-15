SPJIMR's TPO Summit 2026 (Bengaluru edition) fosters dialogue on the future of campus recruitment

Industry leaders and academic stakeholders convene to discuss AI, employability and the future of campus recruitment

Training and Placement Officers and senior HR leaders to discuss the future of campus recruitment

Discussions focused on AI's impact on hiring, evolving Gen Z workplace expectations, and the growing importance of human-centred skills

Participants highlighted the need for deeper industry-academia collaboration to enhance employability and workforce readiness

MUMBAI, India, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) successfully hosted The TPO Summit 2026 (Bengaluru Edition) on June 5, 2026, at The Chancery Hotel, Bengaluru. The summit brought together Training and Placement Officers (TPOs) from leading engineering and non-engineering institutions and senior HR leaders from across industries to discuss the evolving landscape of campus recruitment and strengthen industry-academia collaboration.

The discussions centred on the rapidly changing nature of work and recruitment. Panellists highlighted that while AI is transforming roles and workplace expectations, it is unlikely to replace professionals who can effectively combine technological proficiency with strong human capabilities. Their views align with the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025. It notes that 86% of employers expect AI and information-processing technologies to transform their businesses by 2030. However, the report stresses that analytical thinking remains the top core skill for employers, with seven out of 10 companies considering it essential, followed by resilience, flexibility, and agility, as well as leadership and social influence.

Speaking at the summit, Bhishm Chugani, Director, Career Services, SPJIMR, said, "AI may change how we work, but human judgement, creativity, and interpersonal skills will continue to set people apart. As the world of work evolves, institutions and employers must work together to help students develop both technical competence and enduring human capabilities."

The conversation also revolved around evolving Gen Z aspirations, workplace culture, and the growing need for institutions to prepare students for a seamless transition from campus to corporate life.

Bridging the gap between education and employability

A recurring theme throughout the summit was the importance of communication, collaboration, adaptability, critical thinking and other interpersonal skills alongside technical expertise. Panellists emphasised that future-ready talent will be defined not only by what they know but also by how effectively they work with others and navigate change.

The summit also underscored the importance of deeper collaboration between academia and industry. Participants discussed ways to bridge the gap between classroom learning and workplace readiness through continuous engagement, curriculum inputs, experiential learning opportunities, and stronger recruiter-institution partnerships.

Commenting on the significance of the initiative, Ramessh Misshra, Deputy Director – Marketing, SPJIMR, said, "The TPO Summit reflects SPJIMR's commitment to creating meaningful dialogue between academia and industry. As recruitment trends continue to evolve, platforms such as these help institutions better understand employer expectations while enabling industry leaders to engage directly with those shaping the future workforce."

The event featured an eminent panel of industry leaders, including Ravikanth Eranki, Senior Talent Acquisition Consultant, Cargill; Vijay Linus, Director – Talent Acquisition APAC, CGI; Leetha Prajesh, Senior Director – Talent Acquisition, APAC & India, Amadeus Software; Neha Srivastava, Senior VP – HR, MetricStream; Sipra Majumdar, Director – People & Culture, SiMa.ai; Sridevi NV, CPO, VTU; and Satender Sighadia, Head – HR, GPS Renewables.

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About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times MiM rankings as the #35 business school globally and among the Top 3 in India, ranked by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and rated by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially-conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and its leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'Triple Crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.