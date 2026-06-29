SPJIMR named 'Pioneering' school in global Positive Impact Rating 2026

Achieves highest Level 5 'Pioneering' distinction for the sixth consecutive year, reinforcing its position among the world's leading business schools for societal impact

MUMBAI, India, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has once again earned global recognition for its commitment to societal impact and sustainability. In the seventh edition of the Positive Impact Rating (PIR), unveiled at the PIR Global Summit 2026, the institute achieved Level 5—the highest possible rating—and was recognised as a 'Pioneering' school for the sixth consecutive year.

Reflecting on the achievement, Chandrika Parmar, Associate Professor, Economics and Policy, and Director, Development of Corporate Citizenship (DoCC) at SPJIMR, said: "SPJIMR's recognition as a Level 5 Pioneering School for six consecutive years reflects the values that guide how we educate. Integrating societal impact into management education is central to who we are. Initiatives such as DoCC, Abhyudaya, and the Science of Spirituality are embedded in our curriculum because we believe responsible leadership begins with self-awareness and empathy. This rating affirms that our students recognise and experience that commitment. We remain focused on bridging the gap between classroom learning and the complex challenges our graduates will face."

SPJIMR was among 87 rated business schools from 32 countries, the largest cohort in the PIR's seven-year history. The 2026 results are based on 19,789 valid student responses globally, complemented by an expanded PIR Faculty Survey.

Level 5 status is reserved for institutions demonstrating sustained leadership across all impact dimensions, requiring scores between 8.8 and 10. The 2026 framework assesses schools across seven dimensions: Governance, Culture, Programmes, Learning Methods, Student Support, Institution as a Role Model, and Public Engagement. These are grouped into four broad areas—Energizing, Educating, and Engaging, and the newly introduced Enabling dimension, which measures research impact and an institution's capacity to drive external change.

SPJIMR significantly outpaced global benchmarks across every student-assessed category. Against a global average of 8.0 (on a 10-point scale), students rated SPJIMR at 9.9 overall, placing it in the highest possible band.

The institute achieved scores of 9.9 in both Energize and Educate, and 9.8 in Engage, compared with global averages of 8.2, 7.9, and 7.9 respectively. Within Educate, SPJIMR scored 9.9 for both Programmes and Learning Methods, and 9.8 for Student Support, outperforming global averages by between 1.8 and 2.2 points. The institute also exceeds Asia-wide average across all comparable categories.

Open-ended student feedback further underscored this alignment. Through the PIR's Start/Stop survey, students highlighted the importance of sustainability-focused initiatives, greater social impact, and more real-world, hands-on learning experiences. These priorities closely mirror SPJIMR's long-standing emphasis on community immersion, social entrepreneurship, and experiential learning. Notably, hands-on learning emerged as the most frequently cited student priority globally, reinforcing the relevance of SPJIMR's immersive educational model.

The findings also support SPJIMR's standing with leading international accreditation bodies. Student ratings across EQUIS Ethics, Responsibility, and Sustainability (ERS) criteria, including governance, programmes, student development, community outreach, and institutional culture, were in line with or above global faculty benchmarks. Similarly, student assessments across the seven Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), averaged 8.0, closing matching the global faculty average of 8.1.

Commenting on the recognition, Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, said: "Being recognised at the highest tier of the Positive Impact Rating for six consecutive years is a meaningful marker—not of arrival, but of direction. It tells us that the values we embed in our curriculum, the social initiatives we run, and the culture we cultivate are visible and credible to those who matter most: our students. Aspiration matters, but it must translate into institutional practice, governance, and everyday learning. This recognition encourages us to push boundaries further."

The 2026 PIR theme, 'Closing the Implementation Gap', highlights a growing global expectation that business schools move beyond intent and embed sustainability, experiential learning, and responsible leadership into every aspect of education and institutional practice.

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About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times MiM rankings as the #35 business school globally and among the Top 3 in India, ranked by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and rated by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially-conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and its leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'Triple Crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

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