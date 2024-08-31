2nd Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue Opens

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 29th, the Second Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue was held at Tsinghua University. The theme "Harmony and Unity for the Greater Common Good" brought together over 100 youth representatives from 35 countries and regions worldwide. This gathering serves as a crucible for ideas where dynamic young minds collaborate to forge pathways toward world peace and sustainable development, working together to build a promising future for all.

International youth representatives Noah Shenoy, Akhomsanh Chanmany, and Liu Jiaxin shared their insights on the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Zhejiang, Guizhou, and Inner Mongolia provinces, respectively

Liu Kai, Deputy Secretary-General of the All-China Youth Federation, noted that intercultural dialogues among youth from various nations, discussing issues of shared concern, and proposing innovative solutions are crucial to increasing mutual understanding and friendship.

Siddharth Chatterjee, UN Resident Coordinator in China, stated that, in recent years, engagement and cooperation among young people have been significantly enhanced through the joint efforts of multiple parties. He hoped that more young people would come together to build a better future for all.

Zhang Zhixiang, a member of the Strategic Advisory Committee of the International Cooperation Center Joint Council, called on international youth to unite and work together to participate in global governance and address global challenges.

Li Tingting, Director of the Development Planning Division at the China Center for International People-to-People Exchange at the Ministry of Education of China, expressed her hope that, in the future, all those present at the forum would build more bridges for communication among students from different countries, fostering greater youth collaboration.

The Second Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue also conducted a comprehensive survey, drawing from 1,362 participants from 78 countries and regions. This initiative successfully identified the ten most critical issues facing today's global youth, which include artificial general intelligence, renewable energy, peace and security, poverty, unemployment and social welfare, globalization, economic growth, digital revolution, climate action, bio-medicine and human enhancement, and cultural diversity and inclusion. Guo Yong, Vice Chairperson of University Council at Tsinghua, disclosed Top 10 Issues of Youth Global Concern, highlighting the dialogue's proactive role in fostering an informed and responsive global youth agenda.

"We hope that this dialogue will serve as a platform to establish a regular network for global youth exchange and cooperation, thereby continuously cultivating and expanding a stable international youth community," said Shi Zongkai, Vice Chairperson of the University Council at Tsinghua University.

Thematic sub-forums on "Civilizational Innovation," "Civilizational Development," and "Civilizational Exchange" were held in succession on August 29th. Keynote speeches were delivered by Bai Chong-En, Professor and Dean at the School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University; Anoop Singh, Former Asia-Pacific Director of the International Monetary Fund; Zhu Xufeng, Professor and Dean at the School of Public Policy and Management, Tsinghua University; Janos Paszto, Former Assistant Secretary-General for Climate Change Affairs at the United Nations; Wang Hui, Distinguished Professor of Literature and History, Tsinghua University; Irina Bokova, Former Director General of UNESCO; and Getachew Engida, Co-President of China-Africa Leadership Development Institute, Tsinghua University. The youth representatives also launched a roundtable discussion and dialogue exchange following the keynote speeches.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493913/12ba796a89fe23bb5afcd79a4e42bacf.jpg