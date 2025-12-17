3 in 4 Asia Pacific Entrepreneurs Anticipate Economic Gains Next Year - Herbalife Survey

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, today released findings from its Asia Pacific (APAC) Health and Economic Empowerment Survey 2025. The findings revealed strong economic optimism among entrepreneurs, with three in four (74%) expecting their economic well-being to improve in the next 12 months, compared to half (48%) of non-entrepreneurs sharing the same outlook.

The survey also highlighted significantly higher levels of economic and health empowerment levels among entrepreneurs versus non-entrepreneurs in the region. Defined as the ability to make informed decisions that enhance one's physical, mental and emotional well-being (health empowerment), and improve one's financial stability (economic empowerment), these levels came in at 17 percentage points higher among the entrepreneurs surveyed. This underscores the greater sense of control entrepreneurs have over both their health and economic well-being.

"Contrary to the popular belief that entrepreneurship is inherently stressful and often leads to burnout, the survey shows that entrepreneurs report higher levels of economic optimism, confidence, and empowerment," said Thomas Harms, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Herbalife. "In today's economic climate, many individuals are exploring ways to create additional income streams. Herbalife is committed to supporting them by helping people strengthen their health and wellness, while offering opportunities for those who want to build a business for themselves as individual distributors."

Conducted in October, the APAC Health and Economic Empowerment Survey 2025 polled 8,505 respondents, including 2,245 entrepreneurs across 11 markets, covering Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan region, Thailand and Vietnam.

Entrepreneurs show strong confidence in their economic well-being

Across the region, entrepreneurs are more likely to see their economic well-being positively. 43% of entrepreneurs rate their current state of economic well-being as being 'very good', compared with just 25% of non-entrepreneurs who share the same view. Looking ahead, 74% of entrepreneurs expect their economic well-being to improve in the next 12 months, while less than half (48%) of non-entrepreneurs share the same level of confidence.

Entrepreneurs also show greater optimism in achieving their economic goals. Half of the entrepreneurs surveyed are confident they will meet their short-term economic goal in 12 months, 23 percentage points higher than non-entrepreneurs. Similarly, 51% are confident about reaching their long-term economic goals within five years, 21 percentage points higher than those who are not entrepreneurs.

Higher economic and health empowerment among APAC entrepreneurs

Beyond optimism and confidence in their current and future economic well-being, the findings also revealed higher economic and health empowerment levels among APAC entrepreneurs. Nearly six in 10 (59%) of entrepreneurs said that they feel empowered to make decisions to improve their financial stability and economic well-being, 18 percentage points higher than the 39% of non-entrepreneurs who share the same view. Health empowerment levels were similarly higher among entrepreneurs, with 65% feeling empowered compared to 48% of non-entrepreneurs.

This sense of empowerment could explain why entrepreneurs report greater confidence in achieving their health goals in the next 12 months. More than half (56%) of entrepreneurs believe they can reach their health objectives within the next 12 months, compared to just 33% of non-entrepreneurs who share the same belief.

Strong correlation between health and economic empowerment

The findings underscore a strong correlation between health and economic empowerment. Individuals who feel highly empowered to make decisions that improve their economic well-being are more likely to report higher levels of health empowerment in tandem. This suggests that confidence in financial decision-making may just go hand-in-hand with one's confidence in managing personal health.

With greater control over goal setting, time and resource management, and intentional lifestyle and financial choices, entrepreneurs experience a profound sense of empowerment to achieve their aspirations. This agency fuels confidence and drives better health and economic outcomes. It's a powerful reminder that when individuals take charge of their economic and health decisions, they unlock the potential to transform not just their future—but also their lives.

