7 Highlights Unveiled for the Upcoming Hongqiao International Economic Forum

This year's forum focuses on hot topics such as climate change, the Global South, the 30th anniversary of the WTO, international cooperation on standards, artificial intelligence, Electric vehicles, and consumption upgrading.

Highlight II: Leading figures sharing professional views

The forum invites pundits of various fields from home and abroad, including representatives of governments and international organizations, business leaders, and leading scholars for in-depth dialogues.

Highlight III: Upgraded interactions across various channels

The CIIE & HQF Gala will be upgraded to create an exclusive networking opportunity that gathers guests from political, business and academic communities and facilitates the exploration of trade and investment opportunities.

Highlight IV: Groundbreaking research findings to be unveiled

The World Openness Report 2024 and the latest World Openness Index will be released. Meanwhile, several government agencies and international organizations plan to publish reports, proposals, roadmaps and other results at the HQF.

Highlight V: Innovative integration of the Forum and the Expo

Activities such as sub-forums at the booths and guest group visits are introduced to fully leverage the forum's unique advantage of being held at the same time as the CIIE.

Highlight VI: Vital help from professional partners

A series of sub-forums will be held at the HQF in a joint effort with Chinese government departments as well as international organizations. Meanwhile, some of the sub-forums will be held in partnership with professional media outlets and think tanks.

Highlight VII: Intensive exposure supported by mainstream media

The HQF partners in media outlets will offer full coverage on the forum before, during, and after the event. Meanwhile, major media will be invited to cover the sub-forums in the form of real-time photo sharing, feature story, and promotion.

To explore more beyond the seven highlights, you are welcome to sign up for the 7th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the CIIE APP, mini-program, and website forum.ciie.org. Looking forward to meeting you at the HQF!

Contact:

Ms. Cui

0086-21-968888

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525354/image.jpg