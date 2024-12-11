MUMBAI, India, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acies' software for profitability management, Antares FCP, has been recognized by Chartis Research as a Category Leader in Fund Transfer Pricing, as part of the 2024 ranking of ALM systems. This recognition underscores the flexibility of Antares FCP to support business finance teams, as well as the no-code innovation that allows users to construct synthetic FTP curves and cost allocation from the front-end.

Acies’ Antares recognized as a Category Leader by Chartis Research in Fund Transfer Pricing (FTP)

"Acies' category leader placing in our FTP quadrant reflects several factors, not least its approach to business-line management," said Maryam Akram, Research Principal at Chartis Research.



She adds, "Moreover, the solution offers automation and comprehensive support across key FTP components, including cost allocation, product pricing, and curve construction."



Antares FCP, Acies' profitability management solution, enables financial institutions to create asset-liability pools, boost margins, and streamline their approach to profitability management. Together with other products in the Antares product family, Antares FCP delivers unmatched decision-support by allowing financial institutions to run balance sheet simulations and evaluate NIM & profitability under a variety of scenarios.



"We remain committed to helping our clients overcome their FTP challenges using modern no-code technology, while strengthening their fund transfer pricing, cost allocation, and performance management frameworks," said Arindam Banerjee, Head of Business Development at Acies. He adds, "This recognition from Chartis Research is an endorsement of our dedication to providing seamless, high-performance technology that meets the evolving needs of the financial services industry."

"We are proud of the positive impact we have achieved with our FTP solutions, and we remain focused on driving value and innovation for our clients," added Abhinava Bajpai, Head of Acies TechWorks. He adds, "This recognition strengthens our commitment to excellence in the financial and risk technology space, and inspires us to continue delivering solutions that enable growth and performance."



Acies' consistent innovation, dedication to high-quality solutions, and expertise in FTP and profitability management has established it as a trusted partner in the balance sheet management space. As a leader risk, regulatory, finance and treasury technology, Acies delivers solutions that drive growth, ensure compliance, and foster long-term success for clients globally.

About Chartis Research



Chartis Research is a global leader in providing in-depth analysis and insights into the risk technology marketplace. Its research helps companies enhance risk management, corporate governance, and compliance while offering expert guidance to drive informed business and technology decisions.



To learn more about Chartis Research, click here.

About Acies

Acies is a multinational firm offering a diverse range of technology platforms, consulting services, content solutions, and strategic investments. We empower businesses to implement, scale, and achieve sustainable growth.

To know more about Acies, visit our website or our LinkedIn Company page.

