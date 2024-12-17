MUMBAI, India, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acies' ALM software, Antares, has been recognized by Chartis Research as a Category Leader in Liquidity Risk Management (LRM) in their 2024 rankings of ALM Solutions. This recognition solidifies Acies' standing as a leader among liquidity risk software providers, driving innovation in liquidity management, decision support and regulatory compliance. Chartis Research ranked Antares as a strong Category Leader in LRM for the completeness of its offering, as well as the exceptional decision support and stress testing support provided by its innovative, no-code technology.

Acies’ Antares recognized as a Category Leader in Liquidity Risk Management by Chartis Research

"Acies' category leader placing in our LRM quadrant reflects several factors," said Maryam Akram, Research Principal at Chartis Research.

She adds, "Acies' solution offers out-of-the-box support for liquidity risk and an ability to generate liquidity profiles using configurable cashflows and simulations – and its approach to scenario generation received an especially high score in our analysis."

"This recognition is an endorsement of the superior technology on which Antares software solutions are built, and our success in empowering end-users through no-code analytics, reporting and BI," added Abhinava Bajpai, Head of Acies TechWorks. He adds, "We are focused on developing solutions that help our clients enhance liquidity resilience and navigate regulatory expectations with ease."

"We are proud to be recognized by Chartis Research as a Category Leader in the LRM space," said Arindam Banerjee, Head of Business Development at Acies. He adds, "This achievement is a testament to the increasing industry adoption of Antares, which helps financial institutions address critical liquidity risk management and reporting requirements. We remain dedicated to meeting the needs of our clients across the US, Middle East and Asia by continuing to invest in enhancing Antares and our other award-winning risk and regulatory solutions."

Antares, Acies' suite of balance sheet management solutions, is designed to help financial institutions effectively manage liquidity, promote balance sheet resilience, and meet regulatory requirements with confidence. With over 20 specialized software products covering ALM, capital management, IFRS, GRC, and treasury, Acies provides institutions with the high-performance tools they need to tackle complex risk and regulatory challenges.

Acies' suite of financial risk, IFRS, GRC, regulatory reporting and treasury software helps financial institutions achieve sustainable balance sheet growth, while controlling profitability and maintaining credit quality, all with a compliance-first mindset.

Acies' continued dedication to delivering innovative solutions and industry expertise positions it as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, driving growth and fostering resilience in an evolving risk landscape.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is a global leader in providing in-depth analysis and insights into the risk technology marketplace. Its research helps companies enhance risk management, corporate governance, and compliance while offering expert guidance to drive informed business and technology decisions.

To learn more about Chartis Research, click here.

About Acies

Acies is a multinational firm offering a diverse range of technology platforms, consulting services, content solutions, and strategic investments. We empower businesses to implement, scale, and achieve sustainable growth.

Media Contacts:

Rahul Murthi

Contact Number- +91 99200 12453

Email ID: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582899/Liquidity_Risk_Management_Acies.jpg