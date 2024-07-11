Acies recognized as a Category Leader in Chartis Research's 2024 Market Quadrants report on Credit Risk Management Solutions

MUMBAI, India, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mumbai headquartered technology company Acies LLP is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a Category Leader by Chartis Research's 2024 Credit Risk Management Solutions Market Quadrants Report. This recognition further solidifies Acies' position as a leader in the risk technology space, underscoring the superior features and performance of its credit risk software solutions.

Acies' credit risk management products are trusted by leading financial institutions, who seek highly configurable and reliable software as their preferred platform for the diverse range of credit risk and finance analytics they need. Acies' portfolio of credit risk solutions include:

Kepler Credit Portfolio Monitoring (CPM) : Kepler CPM helps financial institutions manage credit quality, performance and provisioning. The solution features user-configurable credit reporting and dashboarding, configurable rule-engines, local GAAP based asset classification and provisioning.

: Kepler CPM helps financial institutions manage credit quality, performance and provisioning. The solution features user-configurable credit reporting and dashboarding, configurable rule-engines, local GAAP based asset classification and provisioning. Kepler Early Warning System (EWS) : Kepler EWS delivers automated credit indicators and triggers for a diverse set of credit portfolios (viz. retail, micro-finance, SME, corporate, etc), as well as an integrated response centre to bring together credit monitoring & origination teams. With no-code integrations for third-party data and the ability to configure custom indicators, Kepler EWS makes the identification and remediation of vulnerable credit fast and easy.

: Kepler EWS delivers automated credit indicators and triggers for a diverse set of credit portfolios (viz. retail, micro-finance, SME, corporate, etc), as well as an integrated response centre to bring together credit monitoring & origination teams. With no-code integrations for third-party data and the ability to configure custom indicators, Kepler EWS makes the identification and remediation of vulnerable credit fast and easy. Kepler IFRS9 : Kepler IFRS9 is a complete IFRS9 automation platform, simultaneously addressing the requirements of risk management, finance and regulatory reporting teams. The solution delivers all IFRS9 requirements, including pooling, PD / LGD modeling, cash flows, staging rules, ECL calculation and optimization, EIR calculation, IFRS9 accounting and disclosures.

: Kepler IFRS9 is a complete IFRS9 automation platform, simultaneously addressing the requirements of risk management, finance and regulatory reporting teams. The solution delivers all IFRS9 requirements, including pooling, PD / LGD modeling, cash flows, staging rules, ECL calculation and optimization, EIR calculation, IFRS9 accounting and disclosures. Antares Capital Manager and ICAAP : provide complete automation of Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 capital charge under the Basel framework, covering credit risk, credit concentration risk, securitization risk, etc. and associated stress testing and scenario analysis models.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a Category Leader in the credit risk management space by Chartis Research. Our credit risk solutions blend powerful, high-speed credit analytics with unmatched end-user configurability, and we are delighted that our software solutions are fast emerging as the preferred credit risk platform for new-age financial institutions. Engaging with the Chartis research team is always an enriching experience and we look forward to our continued engagement with Chartis," says Arindam Banerjee, Head - Business Development at Acies.

Abhinava Bajpai, Head - Acies TechWorks at Acies says, "Our credit risk solutions leverage Revolutio, our proprietary no-code platform, to elevate the configurability available to modern end-users, and it is heartening to see our customers consistently endorse our software for empowering their risk and finance teams. This recognition by Chartis gives us further confidence on the progress of our firm's vision to democratize technology and the TechWorks mission to provide expertise driven industry leading risk and regulatory focused technology platforms and products to our enterprise customers."

About Acies

Acies is a multi-national firm comprising businesses focused on providing technology applications and platforms, consulting, content and learning and development solutions, and strategic investments. implement, skill and scale businesses to support growth and sustainability.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is a leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. Chartis Research supports companies as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and helps clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and advice on all aspects of risk technology.

