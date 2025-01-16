Acies recognized as a Category Leader in Credit Portfolio Management Solutions by Chartis Research

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acies is pleased to announce that Kepler and Revolutio, it's suite of credit risk applications, has been recognized as a Category Leader by Chartis Research in its 2024 Credit Portfolio Management Solutions Market Quadrants report. This recognition highlights Acies' strong performance and leadership in delivering cutting-edge credit risk and credit portfolio management solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs of financial institutions worldwide.

"Acies continues to expand by deploying its credit portfolio management solution across the banking verticals," said Anish Shah, Research Director at Chartis Research. "This product expansion, supported by an appropriate technology infrastructure and services model, is reflected in Acies' performance in our 2024 Credit Portfolio Management quadrant."

Acies' portfolio of credit risk solutions includes:

Kepler Early Warning System (EWS): Kepler EWS delivers automated credit indicators and triggers for a diverse set of credit portfolios (viz. retail, micro-finance, SME, corporate, etc.), as well as an integrated response center to bring together credit monitoring and origination teams. With no-code integrations for third-party data and the ability to configure custom indicators, Kepler EWS makes the identification and remediation of vulnerable credit fast and easy.

Kepler IFRS 9: Kepler IFRS 9 is a complete IFRS 9 automation platform, simultaneously addressing the requirements of risk management, finance, and regulatory reporting teams. The solution delivers all IFRS9 requirements, including pooling, PD/LGD modeling, cash flows, staging rules, ECL calculation and optimization, EIR calculation, IFRS9 accounting, and disclosures.

Kepler Credit Portfolio Management (CPM): Kepler CPM takes care of the conventional / GAAP provisioning requirement that continues today in multiple countries, over and above IFRS9-based provisioning. With user-defined rules, a high-speed data ingestion engine and on-demand dashboards & reports, Kepler CPM simplifies credit provisioning while complying with all regulatory requirements.

Revolutio: Revolutio is a fully no-code regulatory reporting platform designed to unify and streamline data management, model-building and advanced BI – all within a single technology layer. Revolutio automates workflows, incorporates integrated validation checks, centralizes data control, and offers customizable dashboards, addressing the reporting needs of finance, risk, and regulatory teams with precision and efficiency.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition as a Category Leader in Credit Portfolio Management Solutions," said Arindam Banerjee, Head of Business Development at Acies. "This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to developing high-impact, transformative solutions that empower financial institutions to manage credit risk effectively while meeting evolving market and regulatory demands. Our portfolio of solutions continues to demonstrate the value we bring to clients globally."

"This recognition underscores our dedication to creating robust technology platforms that address the real-world challenges of credit risk management," added Abhinava Bajpai, Head of Acies TechWorks. "From automating complex workflows to providing actionable insights, our solutions are designed to help clients achieve precision, speed, and scalability. We remain committed to driving innovation and enabling our clients to stay ahead in a dynamic financial ecosystem."

Acies' consistent innovation and dedication to delivering high-performance solutions position it as a trusted partner for financial institutions worldwide. Its comprehensive suite of platforms is designed to drive efficiency, compliance, and growth in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is a global leader in providing in-depth analysis and insights into the risk technology marketplace. Its research helps companies enhance risk management, corporate governance, and compliance while offering expert guidance to drive informed business and technology decisions.

About Acies

Acies is a multinational firm offering a diverse range of technology platforms, consulting services, content solutions, and strategic investments. We empower businesses to implement, scale, and achieve sustainable growth.

