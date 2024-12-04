MUMBAI, India, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acies has been recognized in the prestigious 2025 RiskTech100® by Chartis Research, affirming its position among the top global players in Financial Risk and Reporting technology. The Chartis RiskTech100® is the most comprehensive study of the world's leading providers of risk and compliance technology, offering clear insights and expert analysis of the risk technology market.

Acies recognized by Chartis Research’s RiskTech100® as one of the top 100 risk technology providers worldwide

"Acies is a new entrant in this year's RiskTech100®, reflecting a broad risk portfolio that includes both financial and non-financial risk markets," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research. "This approach is underpinned by strong functionality that includes platform innovation around computational capabilities, and a robust low-code/no-code development environment," he adds.

With 20+ software products in the financial risk, balance sheet management, GRC and treasury space, Acies' software products help financial institutions deliver impactful, time-bound risk and regulatory transformations.

"We have made significant strides over the last few years in broadening our product portfolio and enhancing our geographic footprint across the U.S., Middle East and ASEAN markets," said Arindam Banerjee, Head of Business Development at Acies. He adds, "This recognition from Chartis Research is a strong endorsement of the trust that our clients have placed in us, and we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge, high-performance risk technology solutions."

"We're excited by the progress we've made with our platforms and the difference our solutions are making in the industry. This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue pushing boundaries and leading in the risk and regulatory technology space," added Abhinava Bajpai, Head of Acies TechWorks at Acies.

Acies' consistent innovation, dedication to high-quality solutions, and commitment to excellence have positioned the company as leaders in the risk and regulatory technology space. The comprehensive suite of technology platforms of Acies, combined with the deep industry expertise, enables the company to be a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, driving growth and fostering enduring success.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is a global leader in providing in-depth analysis and insights into the risk technology marketplace. Its research helps companies enhance risk management, corporate governance, and compliance while offering expert guidance to drive informed business and technology decisions.

About Acies

Acies is a multinational firm offering a diverse range of technology platforms, consulting services, content solutions, and strategic investments. We empower businesses to implement, scale, and achieve sustainable growth.

To know more about Acies, visit our website or our LinkedIn Company page.

