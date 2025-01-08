Acies Wins ET Now Best Brands Award 2024 - Celebrating Innovation and Excellence in Technology-Led Transformations

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acies is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of ET Now's Best Brands for 2024, a prestigious honor that highlights the firm's dedication to delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions and transforming businesses worldwide.

The ET Now Best Brands Conclave is an annual event that recognizes brands excelling in innovation, resilience, and customer connection. The 7th Edition of the Conclave, held on December 19, 2024, at Mumbai's iconic ITC Maratha, brought together industry leaders to celebrate brands that are setting new standards in their fields.

Acies received this recognition for its exceptional approach to driving business growth and transformation. By combining high-performance no-code enterprise applications with impactful advisory services, Acies empowers institutions to achieve measurable outcomes and adapt to the rapidly evolving business environment.

"This recognition is a testament to the vision we have at Acies—to enable businesses to stay ahead by leveraging the power of technology. It represents our commitment to delivering solutions that are not only innovative but also create lasting value for our clients and partners. We are honored to be acknowledged as a leader in democratizing technology and successfully delivering technology-led transformations, and this motivates us to keep raising the bar," said Muzammil Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Acies.

"This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team in helping businesses achieve meaningful transformation..." said Arindam Banerjee, Head of Business Development at Acies. "By blending advanced technology with deep functional expertise, we deliver solutions that create real impact and help organizations overcome complex challenges."

Abhinava Bajpai, Head of Acies TechWorks, added, "Being named ET Now's Best Brand for 2024 is an incredible achievement for us. It highlights the value of our no-code enterprise applications in providing flexible and scalable solutions that help institutions succeed in today's dynamic market."

This milestone is a reflection of the trust and support of Acies' clients and partners. At Acies, they believe in working together to deliver meaningful results, and this recognition is a celebration of the strength of their collaborations.

Acies remains committed to empowering businesses with innovative solutions that address their unique challenges. By continuing to expand the capabilities of their no-code platforms and adopting cutting-edge technologies, Acies aims to set new benchmarks and enable sustainable growth for their clients.

About ET Now Best Brands Conclave

The ET Now Best Brands Conclave is an annual event that celebrates brands excelling in innovation, customer connection, and sustainability. The conclave brings together industry leaders to share insights and strategies for building and sustaining top-tier brands in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

To learn more about ET Now Best Brands Conclave, click here.

About Acies

Acies is a multinational firm offering a diverse range of technology platforms, consulting services, content solutions, and strategic investments. We empower businesses to implement, scale, and achieve sustainable growth.

