MUMBAI, India, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acies has been recognized as the 'Risk Management Consultant of the Year' at the Asia Risk Congress 2024, acknowledging the firm's expertise in delivering cutting-edge risk management solutions for financial institutions worldwide. The award ceremony took place on September 26, 2024, in Singapore, celebrating the impactful work done in the past year by leading financial institutions and the organizations that support them.

Acies wins the 2024 Asia Risk 'Risk Management Consultant of the Year' award

This recognition underscores Acies' continued success in designing innovative risk management solutions and technological products that empower banks, non-banking finance companies and insurers to address complex financial risks, regulatory changes, and evolving market demands.

"We're proud to have played a pivotal role in helping Indian life insurers efficiently hedge, monitor and manage their interest rate risk. By structuring innovative derivative products and automating interest rate risk management in our software solutions, we've enabled insurers to offer safer, guaranteed returns to their customers," says Harshit Gupta, Consulting Leader and Leader - Kore and Kepler at Acies.

Amid rising market volatility, Acies has equipped insurers and banks with effective hedging programs to manage interest rate risk and design innovative insurance products that has deepened the market for non-par insurance products. Acies' solutions have helped institutions drive business growth, while simultaneously complying with stringent regulatory requirements, as well as local and international risk management standards.

Arindam Banerjee, Head - Business Development at Acies adds, "Our ability to blend consulting with technology and deliver a fully operationalized, build-operate-transfer package has made it possible for our clients to undertake complex transformation projects with confidence. We're working with more than 70% of the life insurance market in India on our interest rate risk management program, and with multiple global banks who structure these derivative instruments. We have now started working with these banks to also extend the program across other ASEAN markets with a similar need, which underscores the strength of our advisory and automation solutions."

Through our strategic partnerships with industry bodies and frequent interactions with insurance and banking regulators, Acies' services and solutions promotes transparency, standardization, and sustainable growth within the financial services space. Our focus on integrating technology and consulting helps us deliver time-bound, turn-key projects for our clients, helping them thrive in an increasingly complex financial environment.

"This award is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to providing innovative solutions that not only meet regulatory standards but also empower institutions to manage risks proactively," said Muzammil Patel, Chief Executive Officer at Acies.

About the Asia Risk Awards

The Asia Risk Awards, hosted by Risk.Net, are the most prestigious accolades in Asia for firms and individuals excelling in derivatives markets and risk management. For a full list of award winners, click here

About Acies

Acies is a multi-national firm comprising businesses focused on providing technology applications and platforms, consulting, content and learning and development solutions, and strategic investments to implement, skill and scale businesses to support their growth and sustainability.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530671/Asia_Risk_Awards_2024.jpg