ACKO Introduces E-Challan Service for Traffic Fine Payments in Karnataka

ACKO

18 Jan, 2025, 17:50 IST

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACKO, one of India's leading digital-first insurance providers, announced the launch of its innovative e-challan service. It offers the convenience and accessibility of checking e-challan status in the state. Even Bangalore traffic challan can be checked through the ACKO app or website. So, no more tiring queues to stand to check and pay traffic fines.

Transforming Compliance in Karnataka

The e-challan service simplifies traffic fine payments for citizens, encouraging a responsible driving culture of timely compliance. Removing barriers for challan status checks, and payment and allowing ease in the process motivated citizens to quickly resolve fines.

This, in turn, led to administrative clearance and freed traffic authorities to pay more attention towards road safety enhancements. Therefore, ACKO's e-challan service is not merely a convenience tool. It is a step toward building accountability and towards the vision of Karnataka as a digitally progressive state.

A Game-Changer for Karnataka Motorists

Traditional methods of paying fines have left motorists frustrated with time-consuming procedures and unclear processes. This is because of increasing vehicular activity and, subsequently, traffic violations in Karnataka's busy cities and expanding road networks.

ACKO's e-challan service offers a seamless, transparent, and efficient solution, empowering citizens to take control of their pending fines without stress. With the Karnataka e challan service, drivers in this state can now manage their traffic fines with ease, keeping their peace of mind and following compliance at the same time.

Fines for Different Traffic Violations in Karnataka

Here is a list of fines and penalties that an individual has to pay if they violate traffic rules while driving in Karnataka:

Vehicle Type

Violation

Penalty (in Rs.)

Two or Three-Wheeler

Riding or driving without a valid license

1000

Four-Wheeler

Riding or driving without a valid license

2000

Two or Four-Wheeler

Driving dangerously

1000

Two or Three-Wheeler

Driving or riding without valid insurance coverage

1000

Four-Wheeler

Driving or riding without valid insurance coverage

2000

Heavy Vehicles

Driving or riding without valid insurance coverage

4000

Two-Wheeler

Riding without wearing a helmet

500

Four-Wheeler

Driving without a seatbelt

500

Two or Three or Four-Wheeler

Over speeding

1000

Two-Wheeler

Overloading of two-wheeler

500

All vehicles

Riding or driving without an RC

Court fine

All vehicles

Drink and drive

Court fine

All vehicles

Using a mobile phone when driving or riding a vehicle

1000

All vehicles

Traffic signal jumping

500

All vehicles

Riding or driving without a number plate

500

All vehicles

A minor driving or riding a vehicle

5,000

All vehicles

One way offence

500

All vehicles

No-parking offences

1000

All vehicles

Driving without a valid permit

Court Fine

All vehicles

Offences related to the alteration of vehicles

Court Fine

All vehicles

Driving or riding without a PUC

Court Fine

All vehicles

Obstructing emergency vehicles

1000

Overall, the e-challan check service marks a significant advancement in Karnataka's traffic fine management. By offering a user-friendly, digital solution, it enhances convenience for motorists while promoting timely compliance. This service not only improves administrative efficiency but also supports Karnataka's vision of becoming a digitally progressive state, making road safety and fine management more accessible and streamlined for all.

About ACKO

The Indian insurance landscape now has a pathbreaker like ACKO General Insurance, where customer-centricity defines seamless solutions. Specialising in digital insurance of cars, bikes, health, the company boasts tech-driven processes that make purchases of policies a quick affair and hassle-free claim settlements at affordable rates. So, ACKO is continuing to revolutionise the insurance experience with convenience and excellence with millions of satisfied customers.

