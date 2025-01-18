ACKO Introduces E-Challan Service for Traffic Fine Payments in Karnataka
News provided byACKO
18 Jan, 2025, 17:50 IST
BANGALORE, India, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACKO, one of India's leading digital-first insurance providers, announced the launch of its innovative e-challan service. It offers the convenience and accessibility of checking e-challan status in the state. Even Bangalore traffic challan can be checked through the ACKO app or website. So, no more tiring queues to stand to check and pay traffic fines.
Transforming Compliance in Karnataka
The e-challan service simplifies traffic fine payments for citizens, encouraging a responsible driving culture of timely compliance. Removing barriers for challan status checks, and payment and allowing ease in the process motivated citizens to quickly resolve fines.
This, in turn, led to administrative clearance and freed traffic authorities to pay more attention towards road safety enhancements. Therefore, ACKO's e-challan service is not merely a convenience tool. It is a step toward building accountability and towards the vision of Karnataka as a digitally progressive state.
A Game-Changer for Karnataka Motorists
Traditional methods of paying fines have left motorists frustrated with time-consuming procedures and unclear processes. This is because of increasing vehicular activity and, subsequently, traffic violations in Karnataka's busy cities and expanding road networks.
ACKO's e-challan service offers a seamless, transparent, and efficient solution, empowering citizens to take control of their pending fines without stress. With the Karnataka e challan service, drivers in this state can now manage their traffic fines with ease, keeping their peace of mind and following compliance at the same time.
Fines for Different Traffic Violations in Karnataka
Here is a list of fines and penalties that an individual has to pay if they violate traffic rules while driving in Karnataka:
|
Vehicle Type
|
Violation
|
Penalty (in Rs.)
|
Two or Three-Wheeler
|
Riding or driving without a valid license
|
1000
|
Four-Wheeler
|
Riding or driving without a valid license
|
2000
|
Two or Four-Wheeler
|
Driving dangerously
|
1000
|
Two or Three-Wheeler
|
Driving or riding without valid insurance coverage
|
1000
|
Four-Wheeler
|
Driving or riding without valid insurance coverage
|
2000
|
Heavy Vehicles
|
Driving or riding without valid insurance coverage
|
4000
|
Two-Wheeler
|
Riding without wearing a helmet
|
500
|
Four-Wheeler
|
Driving without a seatbelt
|
500
|
Two or Three or Four-Wheeler
|
Over speeding
|
1000
|
Two-Wheeler
|
Overloading of two-wheeler
|
500
|
All vehicles
|
Riding or driving without an RC
|
Court fine
|
All vehicles
|
Drink and drive
|
Court fine
|
All vehicles
|
Using a mobile phone when driving or riding a vehicle
|
1000
|
All vehicles
|
Traffic signal jumping
|
500
|
All vehicles
|
Riding or driving without a number plate
|
500
|
All vehicles
|
A minor driving or riding a vehicle
|
5,000
|
All vehicles
|
One way offence
|
500
|
All vehicles
|
No-parking offences
|
1000
|
All vehicles
|
Driving without a valid permit
|
Court Fine
|
All vehicles
|
Offences related to the alteration of vehicles
|
Court Fine
|
All vehicles
|
Driving or riding without a PUC
|
Court Fine
|
All vehicles
|
Obstructing emergency vehicles
|
1000
Overall, the e-challan check service marks a significant advancement in Karnataka's traffic fine management. By offering a user-friendly, digital solution, it enhances convenience for motorists while promoting timely compliance. This service not only improves administrative efficiency but also supports Karnataka's vision of becoming a digitally progressive state, making road safety and fine management more accessible and streamlined for all.
About ACKO
The Indian insurance landscape now has a pathbreaker like ACKO General Insurance, where customer-centricity defines seamless solutions. Specialising in digital insurance of cars, bikes, health, the company boasts tech-driven processes that make purchases of policies a quick affair and hassle-free claim settlements at affordable rates. So, ACKO is continuing to revolutionise the insurance experience with convenience and excellence with millions of satisfied customers.
Share this article