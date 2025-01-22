ACKO Introduces E-challan Service to Check Pending Fines in Telangana

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACKO, a leading digital insurance provider, has launched a new e-challan service aimed at assisting vehicle owners in Telangana to effortlessly check and manage their pending traffic fines. This initiative underscores ACKO's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance user convenience and promote adherence to traffic regulations.

Streamlining Traffic Fine Management

The e-challan system is an electronic method employed by traffic authorities to issue fines for violations, replacing traditional paper-based challans. This digital approach ensures greater transparency, efficiency, and promptness in penalizing traffic offenses. ACKO's newly introduced service enables users to seamlessly conduct TS e-challan check and make payments through both the ACKO website and mobile application.

How to Use ACKO's E-Challan Service?

Vehicle owners in Telangana can utilise the e-challan service by ACKO through the following methods:

Via the ACKO Website

Here are the steps to follow if one uses the ACKO's website:

Step 1: Visit the ACKO website and navigate to the e-challan section.

Step 2: Enter the vehicle registration number, followed by the mobile number.

Step 4: Click on 'Check the pending challan' to view any outstanding fines.

Via the ACKO Mobile App

Here are the steps to follow if one is using the mobile app of ACKO:

Step 1: Download and install the ACKO app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Log in using the registered mobile number or email ID.

Step 3: Navigate to the 'Discover' section and select 'Pay Traffic Challans'.

Step 4: Enter the vehicle registration number and proceed to check for any pending challans.

These user-friendly steps ensure that vehicle owners can promptly access information regarding their traffic violations and settle fines without delay.

Advantages of ACKO's E-Challan Service

If one wants to check their Hyderabad traffic challan, ACKO's e-challan service offers several benefits to users in terms of:

Users receive instant updates about their pending fines, enabling quick resolution and preventing additional penalties for delayed payments. Transparency in Transactions: The service provides a detailed breakdown of each fine, including the nature of the violation, the date and time it occurred, and the fine amount. This transparency helps users understand and address their fines responsibly.

The service provides a detailed breakdown of each fine, including the nature of the violation, the date and time it occurred, and the fine amount. This transparency helps users understand and address their fines responsibly. Time-Saving Efficiency: The digital platform eliminates the need for lengthy queues at traffic departments, empowering users to manage their fines with minimal effort.

Promoting Traffic Compliance Through Technology

The Telangana State Police have led the way in implementing digital tools to enhance traffic control and road safety. An essential part of this program is the e-challan system, which enables law enforcement to more efficiently monitor and punish traffic violations.

The reach and efficacy of e-challan system are increased by ACKO's partnership with Telangana's traffic enforcement system. By offering a reliable and easy-to-use platform, the company promotes car owners' adherence to traffic regulations, which eventually results in safer roads and more efficient traffic flow throughout the state.

About ACKO Insurance

Offering comprehensive and specialised insurance solutions for vehicles and motorcycles, ACKO Insurance is a leading digital insurance company in India. ACKO guarantees that policyholders have access to affordable premiums, prompt claim settlements, and first-rate customer service through an easy-to-use platform and a dedication to transparency.

