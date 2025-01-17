ACKO Launches Exclusive E-challan Portal for Seamless Hyderabad Traffic Fine Checks

NEW DELHI, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACKO, India's digital-first insurance provider, has launched a dedicated e-challan portal to bring significant enhancement in the road safety scenario for people. It will be transforming the way residents of Hyderabad check and pay their traffic fines using ts e-challan. This simple portal promises to change the face of citizen-traffic authority interactions, making checking and paying fines easier.

Driving Change in the City of Pearls

Hyderabad, with a balance of heritage and technological progress, has been experiencing an increase in the number of cars on the road. The management of the traffic violations becomes crucial with the increased vehicular activity.

In the past, it was difficult for citizens to access or pay their traffic fines through cumbersome processes. It required them to physically visit the respective counters or access complex online portals.

ACKO's e-challan portal helps overcome such roadblocks, offering a smooth, intuitive, and efficient solution. With e-challan Hyderabad people can now check their traffic violations and pay fines in just a few minutes. So, using ACKO's portal enables a smoother interaction between motorists and the city's traffic authorities.

Key Features of ACKO's E-challan Portal

The ACKO e-challan portal is designed with user convenience at its core. Some of the key features include:

Instant Fine Lookup: Users can quickly check for any pending traffic fines associated with their vehicle by entering their vehicle registration number.

Comprehensive Violation Details: The portal clearly shows the violation details such as date, time, location, and type of infraction.

Seamless Payment Options: A person can pay the fines using various digital payment modes, such as UPI, debit/credit cards, and net banking.

Instant Confirmation: It offers instant confirmation and receipts, removing the anxiety over the clearance of fines and transparency.

It offers instant confirmation and receipts, removing the anxiety over the clearance of fines and transparency. User-friendly Interface: Provided for users with any level of technological knowledge, it is simple to use and navigable.

Traffic Issues and Challenges in Hyderabad

Before the implementation of the Smart City project, Hyderabad faced several traffic-related challenges:

High Vehicle Population: The city is the 4th largest in India with approximately 29 lakh vehicles on the road. Around 600 new vehicles were added daily, exacerbating congestion.

Insufficient Road Space: While major metropolitan areas allocate 14%-18% of their space to roads, Hyderabad allocated only 8%, leading to limited infrastructure.

High Vehicle Density: With 723 vehicles per kilometer, Hyderabad has the second-highest vehicle density in the country, contributing to traffic jams.

Low Average Speed: The average vehicle speed is just 12 km/h, much lower than the national average of 20 km/h, indicating severe road congestion.

The average vehicle speed is just 12 km/h, much lower than the national average of 20 km/h, indicating severe road congestion. Lack of Pedestrian Infrastructure: Footpaths are almost non-existent, which not only endangers pedestrians but also adds to traffic congestion as drivers navigate around obstacles.

These factors created a pressing need for action to improve traffic management and infrastructure.

Overall, the launch of the exclusive e-challan portal from ACKO marks a significant step forward in simplifying the process of checking and paying traffic fines in Hyderabad. By offering a user-friendly, efficient, and digital-first solution, ACKO is revolutionising how citizens interact with traffic authorities, contributing to smoother road safety management and improving the overall experience for motorists in the city.

