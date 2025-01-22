ACKO's New E-Challan Widget Simplifies Pending Fine Management for Drivers

News provided by

ACKO

22 Jan, 2025, 12:16 IST

LUCKNOW, India, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACKO, the leading digital insurance provider in India, has launched a revolutionary e-challan widget. The platform has been designed to transform the process of how traffic fines are handled and paid through e challan UP portal or e-challan portal of other states. This one-stop digital solution makes checking fines fast and transparent to cater to modern motorists who seek convenience and efficiency. Keep reading to get an in-depth idea.

Key Features of the E-Challan Platform

ACKO prioritises user convenience and transparency in its e-challan platform. The platform's standout features include:

  • Easy Fine Lookup: Drivers can effortlessly check pending traffic fines by entering their vehicle registration number, ensuring instant access to up-to-date information.
  • Detailed Violation Breakdown: Users will receive clear and concise details about their fines, such as the violation type, location, and date.
  • User-Friendly Interface: The platform is built with simplicity in mind, catering to users of all technological skill levels.

Driving Change for Drivers

Traffic violations are the most common offence in India's rapidly growing urban landscape. Also, the process of managing pending fines is often very frustrating for drivers. It is either in the form of long queues or complicated online portals leading to uncertainty about fine details.

ACKO's ts challan platform overcomes these problems with a simple, user-friendly system that equips drivers to quickly resolve fines. It focuses on what really matters — safe and responsible driving.

Traffic Violations and Penalties in India 2025

Following is a list of penalties and fines that you have to pay for traffic violation in state in India:

Traffic Rules Violated

Fines & Penalties

Drunk driving or driving under influence
of intoxicated items

Rs. 10,000 and/ \or 6 months in prison, Rs.
15,000 and/or 2 years in prison in case of
repetition of violation

Overloading pillion riders

Rs. 2,000 plus disqualification of licence
and/or community service for three months

Over speeding

Rs. 1,000 for LMV, Rs. 2,000 for MMV

Driving without licence

Rs. 5,000

Driving without insurance

Rs. 2,000 and/or 3 months in prison,
community service, Rs. 4,000 in case of
repetition of violation

Signal jumping

Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000, licence seizure, and/or
6 months to 1 year in prison

Riding without helmet

Rs. 1,000 plus licence scrapping for three
months

Driving without carrying a valid driving
licence

Rs. 5,000

Unauthorised driving of a vehicle
without carrying a valid driving licence

Rs. 5,000

Use of Offensive Number Plates for
vehicles used in driving.

Rs. 100

Displaying 'Applied For'

Rs. 4,500

Improper use of headlights and/ or
taillight for your vehicle used in driving.

Rs. 100

Using a High Beam when it is not
needed.

Rs. 100

Disobeying a Traffic Police Officer in
uniform

Rs. 100

Driving against Police Signal

Rs. 100

Not complying with the manual Traffic
Signal.

Rs. 100

About ACKO

ACKO Insurance is India's leading digital-first insurer, changing the way people experience insurance processes. Focusing on technology-driven solutions, ACKO offers a wide range of products such as car, bike, health, and travel insurance that are simple and affordable. Be it instant policy issuance or lightning-fast claim settlements, ACKO is ensuring customer convenience at every step. Millions across the country have trusted ACKO to set new benchmarks in insurance innovation.

Also from this source

ACKO Introduces E-challan Service to Check Pending Fines in Telangana

ACKO, a leading digital insurance provider, has launched a new e-challan service aimed at assisting vehicle owners in Telangana to effortlessly check ...

ACKO Introduces E-Challan Service for Traffic Fine Payments in Karnataka

ACKO, one of India's leading digital-first insurance providers, announced the launch of its innovative e-challan service. It offers the convenience...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics