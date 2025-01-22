ACKO's New E-Challan Widget Simplifies Pending Fine Management for Drivers
22 Jan, 2025, 12:16 IST
LUCKNOW, India, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACKO, the leading digital insurance provider in India, has launched a revolutionary e-challan widget. The platform has been designed to transform the process of how traffic fines are handled and paid through e challan UP portal or e-challan portal of other states. This one-stop digital solution makes checking fines fast and transparent to cater to modern motorists who seek convenience and efficiency. Keep reading to get an in-depth idea.
Key Features of the E-Challan Platform
ACKO prioritises user convenience and transparency in its e-challan platform. The platform's standout features include:
- Easy Fine Lookup: Drivers can effortlessly check pending traffic fines by entering their vehicle registration number, ensuring instant access to up-to-date information.
- Detailed Violation Breakdown: Users will receive clear and concise details about their fines, such as the violation type, location, and date.
- User-Friendly Interface: The platform is built with simplicity in mind, catering to users of all technological skill levels.
Driving Change for Drivers
Traffic violations are the most common offence in India's rapidly growing urban landscape. Also, the process of managing pending fines is often very frustrating for drivers. It is either in the form of long queues or complicated online portals leading to uncertainty about fine details.
ACKO's ts challan platform overcomes these problems with a simple, user-friendly system that equips drivers to quickly resolve fines. It focuses on what really matters — safe and responsible driving.
Traffic Violations and Penalties in India 2025
Following is a list of penalties and fines that you have to pay for traffic violation in state in India:
|
Traffic Rules Violated
|
Fines & Penalties
|
Drunk driving or driving under influence
|
Rs. 10,000 and/ \or 6 months in prison, Rs.
|
Overloading pillion riders
|
Rs. 2,000 plus disqualification of licence
|
Over speeding
|
Rs. 1,000 for LMV, Rs. 2,000 for MMV
|
Driving without licence
|
Rs. 5,000
|
Driving without insurance
|
Rs. 2,000 and/or 3 months in prison,
|
Signal jumping
|
Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000, licence seizure, and/or
|
Riding without helmet
|
Rs. 1,000 plus licence scrapping for three
|
Driving without carrying a valid driving
|
Rs. 5,000
|
Unauthorised driving of a vehicle
|
Rs. 5,000
|
Use of Offensive Number Plates for
|
Rs. 100
|
Displaying 'Applied For'
|
Rs. 4,500
|
Improper use of headlights and/ or
|
Rs. 100
|
Using a High Beam when it is not
|
Rs. 100
|
Disobeying a Traffic Police Officer in
|
Rs. 100
|
Driving against Police Signal
|
Rs. 100
|
Not complying with the manual Traffic
|
Rs. 100
About ACKO
ACKO Insurance is India's leading digital-first insurer, changing the way people experience insurance processes. Focusing on technology-driven solutions, ACKO offers a wide range of products such as car, bike, health, and travel insurance that are simple and affordable. Be it instant policy issuance or lightning-fast claim settlements, ACKO is ensuring customer convenience at every step. Millions across the country have trusted ACKO to set new benchmarks in insurance innovation.
