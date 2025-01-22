ACKO's New E-Challan Widget Simplifies Pending Fine Management for Drivers

LUCKNOW, India, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACKO, the leading digital insurance provider in India, has launched a revolutionary e-challan widget. The platform has been designed to transform the process of how traffic fines are handled and paid through e challan UP portal or e-challan portal of other states. This one-stop digital solution makes checking fines fast and transparent to cater to modern motorists who seek convenience and efficiency. Keep reading to get an in-depth idea.

Key Features of the E-Challan Platform

ACKO prioritises user convenience and transparency in its e-challan platform. The platform's standout features include:

Easy Fine Lookup: Drivers can effortlessly check pending traffic fines by entering their vehicle registration number, ensuring instant access to up-to-date information.

Detailed Violation Breakdown: Users will receive clear and concise details about their fines, such as the violation type, location, and date.

User-Friendly Interface: The platform is built with simplicity in mind, catering to users of all technological skill levels.

Driving Change for Drivers

Traffic violations are the most common offence in India's rapidly growing urban landscape. Also, the process of managing pending fines is often very frustrating for drivers. It is either in the form of long queues or complicated online portals leading to uncertainty about fine details.

ACKO's ts challan platform overcomes these problems with a simple, user-friendly system that equips drivers to quickly resolve fines. It focuses on what really matters — safe and responsible driving.

Traffic Violations and Penalties in India 2025

Following is a list of penalties and fines that you have to pay for traffic violation in state in India:

Traffic Rules Violated Fines & Penalties Drunk driving or driving under influence

of intoxicated items Rs. 10,000 and/ \or 6 months in prison, Rs.

15,000 and/or 2 years in prison in case of

repetition of violation Overloading pillion riders Rs. 2,000 plus disqualification of licence

and/or community service for three months Over speeding Rs. 1,000 for LMV, Rs. 2,000 for MMV Driving without licence Rs. 5,000 Driving without insurance Rs. 2,000 and/or 3 months in prison,

community service, Rs. 4,000 in case of

repetition of violation Signal jumping Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000, licence seizure, and/or

6 months to 1 year in prison Riding without helmet Rs. 1,000 plus licence scrapping for three

months Driving without carrying a valid driving

licence Rs. 5,000 Unauthorised driving of a vehicle

without carrying a valid driving licence Rs. 5,000 Use of Offensive Number Plates for

vehicles used in driving. Rs. 100 Displaying 'Applied For' Rs. 4,500 Improper use of headlights and/ or

taillight for your vehicle used in driving. Rs. 100 Using a High Beam when it is not

needed. Rs. 100 Disobeying a Traffic Police Officer in

uniform Rs. 100 Driving against Police Signal Rs. 100 Not complying with the manual Traffic

Signal. Rs. 100

About ACKO

ACKO Insurance is India's leading digital-first insurer, changing the way people experience insurance processes. Focusing on technology-driven solutions, ACKO offers a wide range of products such as car, bike, health, and travel insurance that are simple and affordable. Be it instant policy issuance or lightning-fast claim settlements, ACKO is ensuring customer convenience at every step. Millions across the country have trusted ACKO to set new benchmarks in insurance innovation.