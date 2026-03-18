AI-Powered Energy Storage: REPLUS Engitech Aligns with India's Viksit Bharat Vision

PUNE, India, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As India accelerates toward the national goal of becoming a developed economy under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the role of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and large-scale energy storage is becoming critical in enabling a reliable and resilient clean energy ecosystem.

Against this backdrop, REPLUS Engitech, part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, is strengthening India's energy infrastructure through AI-enabled battery manufacturing and large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

India's rapid renewable expansion is creating an urgent demand for intelligent energy storage solutions. REPLUS is addressing this need by integrating AI-driven battery management systems, predictive analytics, and real-time monitoring tools into its storage platforms to enhance operational efficiency, improve safety, and extend battery life cycles. The company operates a 1 GWh lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Pune, with plans to expand capacity to 6 GWh to meet growing demand from renewable energy developers and electric mobility manufacturers.

To date, REPLUS has delivered more than 100 MWh of battery energy storage projects, while building a pipeline exceeding 1 GWh across grid-scale and industrial applications. The company has also executed over 28 domestic and international BESS projects, helping utilities and renewable developers address the intermittency challenges of solar and wind energy.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming a core component of the company's energy solutions. REPLUS' AI-enabled battery management systems process millions of operational data points from deployed storage systems, enabling predictive maintenance, optimized charging cycles, and improved system reliability.

In the electric mobility segment, the company has supplied over 500 EV battery packs, which have collectively delivered more than 500,000 kilometres of on-road performance, supporting India's transition toward sustainable transportation.

Hiren Pravin Shah, Managing Director & CEO of REPLUS Engitech, said: "India's journey towards becoming a developed nation under the Viksit Bharat vision will require strong investments in future-ready energy infrastructure. Energy storage and artificial intelligence will play a defining role in making renewable energy reliable, scalable, and efficient. At REPLUS, we are building AI-enabled battery technologies and expanding manufacturing capabilities to support the country's rapidly growing demand for energy storage and electric mobility solutions."

REPLUS continues to invest in advanced manufacturing, digital energy platforms, and scalable battery technologies to support India's next phase of clean energy growth.

As India moves closer to its ambitious renewable energy and electrification goals, companies like REPLUS Engitech are helping build the technological foundation required to support a smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy ecosystem aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Media Contact: Suryansh Singh, +91 97798 59237, [email protected]