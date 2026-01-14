REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing from DY Patil College of Engineering at eBAJA SAEINDIA 2026

PUNE, India, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REPLUS Engitech has announced its first-ever industry academia partnership in motorsports by powering Team Predators Racing, the student electric racing team from DY Patil College of Engineering, Pune for eBAJA SAEINDIA 2026. The collaboration underscores REPLUS' commitment to fostering hands-on learning, innovation, and nurturing the next generation of engineers shaping India's electric mobility ecosystem.

The eBAJA SAEINDIA 2026, scheduled from 7th to 12th January 2026, is among India's most prestigious collegiate engineering competitions, bringing together some of the brightest student teams to design, build, and race electric all-terrain vehicles under real-world engineering constraints.

Through this partnership, REPLUS Engitech is supporting Team Predators Racing with advanced electric power solutions and technical expertise, enabling students to gain practical exposure to EV systems, power electronics, energy management, EV battery and performance optimisation bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry application.

Commenting on the same, Hiren Pravin Shah, Founder, Managing Director & CEO, REPLUS Engitech, said, "At REPLUS, we strongly believe that the future of electric mobility will be driven by engineers who learn through hands-on innovation and real-world problem solving. Our association with Team Predators Racing reflects our commitment to empowering young talent with industry-grade technology and mentorship. Platforms like eBAJA SAEINDIA play a crucial role in shaping engineers who are ready to lead India's EV transition."

Adding to this, Vinay Dwivedi, Business Head – EV, REPLUS, said, "Student-led competitions such as eBAJA SAEINDIA are incubators for future-ready EV talent. By working closely with Team Predators Racing, we aim to expose students to practical challenges in electric mobility from system integration to efficiency and reliability. This partnership aligns with our larger vision of building a strong, skilled ecosystem to support India's rapidly evolving EV industry."

Faculty members and students from DY Patil College of Engineering welcomed the collaboration, highlighting its role in strengthening industry exposure, technical competence, and innovation-driven thinking among aspiring engineers.

As India's electric mobility ecosystem continues to gain momentum, partnerships like this reflect the growing importance of industry academia collaboration in developing skilled talent and accelerating the shift towards sustainable transportation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861418/REPLUS_Engitech_eBAJA_SAEINDIA.jpg