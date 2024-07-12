Allianz Partners supports Paris 2024 with medical assistance and repatriation services

The 155,000 athletes, volunteers, and members of the Olympic and Paralympic Family will benefit from Allianz Partners' medical assistance and repatriation services during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners, a world leader in assistance services, has been appointed by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games to provide medical assistance and repatriation during the event.

As a long-standing assistance provider, teamwork and helping others are part of Allianz Partners' DNA. It is therefore completely fitting that the company should be working alongside the Paris 2024 organisers to support the smooth running of the many events taking place during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Given the scale of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, a potential influx of additional patients could challenge the French hospital system; in this context, Allianz Partners' medical assistance teams will work closely with all public services and the Organising Committee to ensure the best possible patient care.

Medical assistance requests will initially be managed by the Paris 2024 medical unit. After this initial assessment, Allianz Partners' teams will step in to support patients throughout their hospital journey. They will monitor their hospitalization, cover medical expenses, and arrange transportation home or organize repatriation, if necessary, once their condition is stabilized.

"Allianz Partners is very proud to have been selected to provide medical assistance and repatriation cover for the Olympic family, including athletes, officials, and volunteers. As a company committed to promoting sport and its values, we know the importance of providing the Olympic participants with medical cover to match their sporting ambitions, helping protect their health while providing peace of mind. Our entire team of assistance agents, nurses, and doctors is ready to deliver the best possible assistance to this exceptional group," stated Francois-Xavier Duchateau, Group Chief Medical Officer at Allianz Partners.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses or sold directly to customers and are available through several commercial brands including Allianz Assistance, Allianz Travel and Allianz Care. Present in over 70 countries, our 22,600 employees speak over 70 languages, handle over 72.9 million cases each year and go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

