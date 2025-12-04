American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) announces dates for 2026 ASCO Breakthrough and begins accepting submissions for novel oncology research

Global oncology society calls for abstract submissions for research that is shaping the future of cancer care in advance of annual Asia-Pacific meeting in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) today launched its call for abstracts for its 2026 Breakthrough meeting, offering researchers globally the opportunity to present and discuss findings with an influential, international audience of cancer care professionals in the heart of Asia.

In advance of the annual conference, held for the first-time in Singapore, oncology professionals can submit abstracts to ASCO Breakthrough from today until 11:59 PM on 24 February 2026, Eastern Time (12:59 PM, Singapore Standard Time, 25 February 2026). ASCO Breakthrough takes place from 25-27 June 2026, co-hosted by ASCO and the Singapore Society of Oncology, along with other collaborating societies in the Asia Pacific region.

The meeting provides cancer care professionals the opportunity to have their research featured when the global oncology community comes together to explore the latest advances and accelerate progress towards conquering cancer worldwide. Alongside critical dialogues, cancer care professionals will also be able to see their work through the lens of different healthcare systems and patient populations, bridging global science and regional expertise.

ASCO Breakthrough's program leadership comprises esteemed cancer care professionals from the region, chaired by Dr. Yun Yen, Taipei Medical University, alongside Past Chair Dr. Melvin Chua, National Cancer Centre Singapore; Chair-Elect Dr. Roselle De Guzman, Manila Central University; Dr. Eileen Poon, National Cancer Centre Singapore and the Singapore Society of Oncology, as well as Dr. Jun Ma, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Centre and ASCO Asia Pacific Regional Council Representative.

"ASCO Breakthrough is a powerful catalyst where science meets real-world impact. Submitting an abstract to the meeting means joining a global stage where new science is not just presented, but advanced. It's an opportunity to showcase novel data, engage with international experts, and build collaborations that can fast-track promising research from concept to clinic. Asia has a unique opportunity to drive global oncology forward, and I hope to see researchers from the region and beyond contribute their science to the meeting and together, amplify good science into real momentum," said Dr. Yun Yen, Program Committee Chair, 2026 ASCO Breakthrough.

ASCO is accepting abstracts across tracks ranging from artificial intelligence and digital technology to breast cancer, central nervous system tumors, developmental therapeutics and more. Additional subcategories include advanced disease, antibody drug conjugates and devices, and inventions.

All accepted abstracts will be published online as part of the Journal of Clinical Oncology supplement. Trials in Progress (TPS) abstracts will also be accepted. Professionals in Low-and-Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) can apply for fee waivers at the time of submission.

In 2024, the Breakthrough meeting welcomed 790 experts from more than 35 countries in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world in Yokohama. Registrations for the 2026 ASCO Breakthrough will open in December 2025.

To submit abstracts and view more details about registration, visit: breakthrough.asco.org

About the American Society of Clinical Oncology

Founded in 1964, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) is committed to the principle that knowledge conquers cancer. Together with the Association for Clinical Oncology, ASCO represents more than 50,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. Through research, education, and promotion of high quality patient care, ASCO works to conquer cancer and create a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, supports ASCO by funding groundbreaking research and education across cancer's full continuum. Learn more at www.ASCO.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, Bluesky, and YouTube.

About ASCO Breakthrough

ASCO Breakthrough is an annual Asia-Pacific oncology meeting offering novel research and expert, multidisciplinary perspectives on the newest scientific findings, clinical and technology advances, and treatment approaches that are rapidly changing cancer care. Take part in insightful sessions, case discussions, and abstract presentations, and join a community of like-minded professionals to contribute, together, toward conquering cancer.