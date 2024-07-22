AmpleLogic Turns 15; Marked in an Evening Filled with Celebrations and Inspiration

HYDERABAD, India, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpleLogic, a leader in providing GAMP (Good Automated Manufacturing Practices) solutions, celebrated its 15th anniversary with a grand event on July 19, 2024, at Sandhya Convention, Hyderabad. The evening was filled with inspiring speeches, captivating dance performances, and a fashion show highlighting the company's journey and achievements over the past decade and a half.

The Chief Guests, Dr. Vamsi, CEO of HETERO Group, and Dr. Krishna Mohan, Executive Director of Bharat Biotech, Graced the event. Dr. Krishna Mohan delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of innovation and excellence in vaccine manufacturing automation and the importance of product building in IT instead of traditional software Services. Dr. Vamsi, CEO of Hetero, joined the celebration and shared the decade-long association between Hetero Group and Amplelogic in Quality Control and Quality Assurance Areas.

"Our goal is to achieve 10x growth in the next three years. This ambitious target reflects our commitment to innovation, excellence, and our team's dedication," said Mr. Manne V. Chowdary, CEO of AmpleLogic.

The celebration included leadership and performance awards, which recognized employees' outstanding contributions. The awards ceremony underscored a commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and teamwork. One of the highlights of the evening was the fashion show, which showcased a blend of Bollywood (Ethnic and Western) styles, adding a touch of glamour and entertainment to the event.

AmpleLogic offers an Application Platform as a Service (aPaaS) for the Lifesciences industry. The platform utilizes low-code/no-code technology to enhance operational efficiency and regulatory compliance with USFDA, MHRA, EMEA, ISO, and GAMP standards. The platform's Build Your Own Application (BYOA) feature enables swift customization to meet emerging regulatory needs.

AmpleLogic also offers the below-listed GAMP solutions:

Annual Product Quality Review Software

Quality Management System

Manufacturing Execution System

Electronic Logbook System

Environmental Monitoring System

Document Management System

Learning Management System

Cleaning Validation System

Process Validation System

Stability Management System

Regulatory Information Management System

Laboratory Information Management System

User Access Management System

Calibration and PM Software

These solutions are designed for regulated industries like pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. Integrating AI and ML, AmpleLogic provides advanced solutions for predictive analysis and automated SOP-based questionnaire generation, ensuring compliance and operational excellence.

About AmpleLogic

AmpleLogic offers high-quality, regulatory-compliant solutions for life sciences, helping streamline operations and growth.

For more information, visit: www.amplelogic.com

