ASSEMBLY ELEVATES VIVIAN MOK TO SVP & MANAGING DIRECTOR FOR NORTH ASIA

Mok will be pivotal in solidifying Assembly's proposition and accelerating the agency's growth in North Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, a leading global omnichannel media agency, announced today the promotion of Vivian Mok to Senior Vice President (SVP) and Managing Director for North Asia. In this expanded role, Mok will lead the strategic expansion and growth of the agency across Korea and Japan. She will report to Assembly APAC CEO, Richard Brosgill.

Vivian Mok, Senior Vice President (SVP) and Managing Director, Assembly North Asia.

Mok, who has been with Assembly since 2018, previously served as General Manager in Korea and has been instrumental to the agency's growth, playing a pivotal role in reimagining the agency's services to meet local market needs. Under her leadership, Assembly Korea has transformed from a performance-led agency to a data and tech-driven, omnichannel operation led by nearly 100 marketing professionals, delivering media, business consultancy and more.

"North Asia is one of Assembly's most dynamic and strategically important regions," said Brosgill. "Vivian's vision and capacity to challenge the traditional agency model in this highly nuanced market has already made a lasting impact and will pave the way for more strategic client and business partnerships. We are thrilled to have her take on this new position."

The North Asia region will play an even more central role in Assembly's global strategy as the company heads into 2025. Mok's elevation is part of a series of efforts implemented as continued investment in the business, bringing in top talent and driving innovation for its portfolio of global clients including WeWork, Moncler, Gentle Monster, and many more.

"The North Asian market has been extremely resilient and has shown a promising shift over the past year as consumer confidence recovers," said Mok. "Our expansive global network and media expertise position us perfectly to help brands realize their local and international ambitions. I am excited to take on this new role."

In the coming months, with Mok's leadership, Assembly's North Asia region will look to make bigger strides in the market and strengthen its proposition to Find the Change that Fuels growth for clients and brands.

This appointment is effective immediately.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world's most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit assemblyglobal.com.

