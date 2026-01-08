At CES 2026, MSI unveiled its all-new Prestige series for business and productivity, along with the latest gaming laptops from the Raider, Stealth, and Crosshair series, all featuring brand-new designs

~ Launches the Prestige series and unveils next-generation Raider, Stealth and Crosshair gaming laptops ~

~ Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics, these laptops are built for next-gen performance ~

LAS VEGAS and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, business and productivity laptops, unveiled its all-new laptop lineup at CES 2026, headlined by the completely redesigned Prestige series crafted for modern professionals who demand both performance and style. The new Prestige lineup debuts with an all-new design language, featuring smoother, more rounded contours and refined craftsmanship that elevate its premium feel inside and out. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, the Prestige blends cutting-edge performance with an elegant, lightweight form factor to redefine the modern business laptop experience.

"The newly designed Prestige series with its all-new design language, smoother contours, and elevated craftsmanship underscores MSI's commitment to innovation in the business and productivity segment," said Eric Kuo, Executive Vice President and General Manager of MSI's NB Business Unit. "With unique features like the Action Touchpad and MSI Nano Pen, we're helping professionals unlock greater productivity and control wherever they go."

"Intel and MSI continue to bring cutting-edge innovation to end users and enhance real-world experiences," said Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing Group at Intel. "Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, the new Prestige series delivers outstanding performance and exceptional battery life, making it a great laptop for business and productivity."

MSI also introduced its next-generation gaming laptops, including the Raider, Stealth, and Crosshair series, each reimagined with a brand-new chassis, enhanced thermals, and refined I/O layout. These refreshed models are equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics, pushing boundaries in performance, design, and user-centric innovation.

"The complete redesign of our gaming lineup—including refined thermals for the best performance, slimmer profiles, and upgraded I/O—was directly inspired by user feedback," Eric Kuo added. "It's a testament to MSI's focus on listening to our community and delivering what gamers and creators truly want."

Among the lineup, the Stealth 16 AI+ stood out with its exceptional balance of portability and power, earning the prestigious CES Innovation Award in the highly competitive Computer Hardware & Components category. This recognition reaffirms the Stealth series as one of the most advanced thin-and-light performance laptops available today.

To further expand access to next-gen computing, MSI also debuted the Modern S series, featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. Designed for mobility and everyday versatility, the Modern S series brings powerful performance and sleek design to everyday users."

Last but not least, MSI introduces the Claw 8 AI+ Glacier Blue Edition, a special edition of its popular gaming handheld. This edition features a Glacier Blue finish with icy tones across the curved chassis. The design combines an esports style with a vibrant gaming look.

Commenting on these new launches at CES 2026, Mr. John Hung, NB Head of South Asia & Middle East, MSI said, "CES 2026 reflected broader changes in how people approach computing today, with growing expectations around performance, design and everyday usability. The products MSI showcased across business and gaming point to this shift, as users increasingly look for devices that adapt to multiple needs. India continues to be a key market for MSI, as these global trends increasingly influence local demand and buying decisions."

The All-New Prestige Series: Thinner profiles, softer curves, and a more premium design inside and out

At CES 2026, MSI proudly introduced the all-new Prestige 14 and Prestige 16—premium business and productivity laptops built for professionals who demand exceptional performance, mobility, and design. Compared to their predecessors, the new Prestige models are slimmer, feature a more rounded, modern silhouette, and are crafted from full aluminum for a noticeably more refined and premium feel. The Prestige 14 weighs just 1.32 kg—a 22% reduction from the previous generation—while the Prestige 16 remains an industry leader at only 1.59 kg.

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, the Prestige series delivers enduring performance with next-generation graphics and AI. Paired with a high-capacity 81Wh battery, it offers up to 30+ hours of 1080p video playback, enabling true multi-day productivity. The newly integrated Intel Arc B390 graphics brings a leap in visual performance—enabling content creation and even AAA gaming on the go. With an advanced vapor chamber, dual-fan, and Intra Flow thermal design, the system maintains full performance while keeping noise levels under 30 dBA.

The Prestige 14 and 16 Flip bring the same powerful performance and slim design as their clamshell counterparts—now with the added flexibility of a 2-in-1 form factor and touch-enabled displays with stylus support, perfect for users who prefer hands-on control or pen input.

Bundled with MSI's exclusive MSI Nano Pen, the Prestige Flip series sets a new standard for mobile productivity. A cleverly designed slot at the bottom of the laptop keeps the pen secure and always within reach. It charges while docked—just 15 seconds gives users up to 45 minutes of use, and a full charge takes only 30 seconds. As part of MSI's exclusive collaboration with Microsoft, the MSI Nano Pen includes a Copilot press-to-talk feature. By pressing both buttons, users can activate voice input for Copilot, enabling more natural interactions on the go.

Other standout features include the new Action Touchpad—53% larger, with customizable gesture zones for intuitive control—and enterprise-grade security with TPM 2.0, Windows Hello fingerprint and facial recognition, and Smart Guard presence-based auto-lock. A stunning 2.8K 120Hz OLED display with VRR and DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification rounds out the experience, delivering ultra-smooth, true-to-life visuals.

With performance, portability, and premium craftsmanship in perfect balance, the new Prestige 14 and 16 redefine what professionals can expect from a modern business laptop.

The All-New Prestige 13 AI+: Power Meets Unmatched Portability

Famous for its featherweight design, the Prestige 13 AI+ just got even lighter, now tipping the scales at only 899 grams, it's officially the lightest 13" magnesium-aluminum laptop in the world. But it's not just about being light—the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor inside delivers a serious leap in performance, making the new Prestige 13 the perfect blend of power and portability. Packed with enterprise-grade security and professional-grade performance, it's built for business users who won't settle for less, whether they're in the office, on the road, or anywhere in between.

The Brand-new Modern 14S &16S: Bringing premium design to more people

The all-new Modern 14S and 16S debut with a refreshed design, featuring increased use of metal materials and smoother, more rounded contours bringing a more premium look and feel to a broader range of users. This new aesthetic not only elevates everyday style but also reflects MSI's commitment to accessible, high-quality craftsmanship.

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and equipped with dual memory slots across the lineup, the Modern S series delivers strong performance with flexible upgrade potential. On the connectivity front, it offers a comprehensive I/O setup including USB-A, USB-C (with display and charging support), HDMI, RJ-45 LAN, and a Micro SD card reader to meet the needs of modern multitaskers.

Despite the upgrades, the Modern S series remains incredibly portable. With an aluminum chassis as thin as 11.1mm and weighing as little as 1.3kg (Modern 14S, OLED variant), it delivers exceptional mobility and efficiency for users on the go.

The Brand-New Raider 16 Max HX & Raider 16 HX: Pushing the performance limits of gaming laptops in a more compact chassis

Renowned for pushing boundaries in gaming performance, the Raider series levels up once again with the all-new Raider 16 Max HX now packing record-breaking power into a more compact chassis.

Don't be fooled by the size. The Raider 16 Max HX is the world's first gaming laptop capable of delivering a massive 300W total system power. Under full-load conditions, it unleashes 175W to the RTX 5090 or 5080, while simultaneously feeding 125W to the Intel Core Ultra 200HX processor, making it the most powerful gaming laptop on the planet.

To tame that beastly performance, MSI equips the Raider 16 Max HX with the all-new Cooler Boost Trinity with Intra Flow thermal system featuring three fans, six heat pipes, five exhaust vents, and phase-change thermal compound. Whether the user is gaming, creating, or multitasking at full throttle, the Raider stays cool and quiet, with fan noise kept in check even under extreme pressure.

MSI has also prioritized upgradability in the design of this groundbreaking laptop, featuring an exclusive quick-access bottom panel. This allows users to easily expand memory and storage without removing the entire back cover. DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen5 SSD support ensure the entire system keeps pace, delivering lightning-fast response and next-gen readiness.

To provide a stunning visual experience, the Raider 16 Max HX features a 2.5K 240Hz OLED display, certified with VESA Display HDR True Black 1000 and SGS low blue light. It's perfect for AAA gaming and high-resolution creative work, keeping up with every frame and ambition.

Stealth 16 AI+: Power Meets Portability in Style

The Stealth series has always been about delivering serious performance in a sleek, portable package and the new Stealth 16 AI+ takes that formula to the next level. Just 16.6mm thin and weighing under 2kg, this CES innovation winner sports a striking, deep gray, full-aluminum chassis that exudes both professionalism and performance. With a large 90Wh battery, it powers the user's productivity, keeping up with busy schedules wherever work or play takes them.

Thinner and lighter than the previous generation, the Stealth 16 AI+ still packs more power, thanks to the upgraded Cooler Boost with Intra Flow thermal system and multi-directional exhaust design, it can push up to 20W more power to the RTX 50 series GPU. That means better performance across creative workloads, gaming, and demanding multitasking without breaking a sweat.

Despite its streamlined profile, the Stealth 16 AI+ doesn't skimp on connectivity. It comes loaded with two USB-A, two Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and RJ-45 LAN, giving users full flexibility whether docked at a desk or working on the go.

And for those who want room to grow, the Stealth 16 AI+ keeps things future-ready with dual memory and SSD slots, making it as upgradeable as it is portable.

Crosshair 16 Max HX & Crosshair 16 HX: Bold Design. Bigger Power. Built for Battle.

The all-new Crosshair series amps up everything gamers love—now powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 series GPUs. With MSI's exclusive Cooler Boost thermal solution and quad-vent heat exhaust, it delivers up to 200W of total system power, a 30W boost over the previous generation—making it the most powerful option in its class.

Gamers can fully tap into that performance with the optional QHD+ 165Hz OLED display, offering ultra-sharp visuals and buttery-smooth gameplay, perfect for competitive titles and immersive content alike.

Connectivity gets an upgrade, too. The new I/O layout features three USB-A ports, two USB-C ports (including Thunderbolt 4), and repositioned HDMI and RJ-45 LAN ports at the back making cable routing cleaner and desk setups easier.

And of course, the iconic RGB Crosshair aesthetic returns this time with a more dynamic 24-zone RGB backlit keyboard, letting players showcase their unique style while racking up more FPS (Fun Per Second).

Claw 8 AI+ Glacier Blue Edition: Born Cold. Turning Heads

The Claw 8 AI+ Glacier Blue Edition features a new Glacier Blue color with layered icy tones on its curved body, creating visual depth that blends esports aesthetics with a lively gaming spirit. Retaining the exact flagship specifications of the Claw 8 AI+, the Glacier Blue Edition is powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 200V processors with Arc™ Xe2 graphics, delivering top-tier handheld performance without compromise.

All of the above-mentioned new products, along with currently available models including the 18-inch gaming series and handheld lineup were showcased at MSI's CES booth.

The all-new Prestige series laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors will be available for pre-order starting January 6th, 2026 (12:00 AM PST), with official sales beginning on January 27th, 2026 (12:00 AM PST).

Customers can place their pre-orders through selected retail channels.

For detailed availability and store information, please refer to MSI's official website or social media platforms.

Model Name Prestige 14 Flip AI+ D3M Processor Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 processor 388H Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Memory LPDDR5x onboard, up to 64GB, dual channel Display



14" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), OLED, Touchscreen, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), Low Blue

Light & Flicker-free certified by SGS, Support MSI Nano Pen Graphics Intel® Arc™ GPU B390 (X9/X7) Intel® Graphics (non X9/X7 Processors) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security



Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR

Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Smart Guard Sensor Ambient Light Sensor / Adaptive Color Sensor Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6 Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers 1 x Audio combo jack DTS Audio Processing Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.0) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz) Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 81Whr Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Dimension 315.6 x 221.95 x 11.9~13.9 mm Weight 1.37 Kg Color Platinum Gray

Model Name Prestige 16 Flip AI+ C3M Processor Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 processor 388H Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Memory LPDDR5x onboard, up to 64GB, dual channel Display Up to 16" 2.8K (2800 x 1800), OLED, Touchscreen, 48-120Hz VRR, 100% DCI-

P3 (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000, Low Blue Light & Flicker-free

certified by SGS, Support MSI Nano Pen Graphics Intel® Arc™ GPU B390 (X9/X7) Intel® Graphics (non X9/X7 Processors) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security



Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR

Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Smart Guard Sensor Ambient Light Sensor / Adaptive Color Sensor Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6 Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers 1 x Audio combo jack DTS Audio Processing Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.0) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz) 1 x Audio combo jack Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 81Whr Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Dimension 357.7 x 254.3 x 11.9-13.9 mm Weight 1.66 Kg Color Platinum Gray

Model Name Prestige 14 AI+ D3M Processor Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 processor 388H Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Memory LPDDR5x onboard, up to 64GB, dual channel Display



14" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), OLED, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), Low Blue Light & Flicker-

free certified by SGS Graphics

Intel® Arc™ GPU B390 (X9/X7) Intel® Graphics (non X9/X7 Processors) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security



Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR

Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Smart Guard Sensor Ambient Light Sensor / Adaptive Color Sensor Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6 Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers 1 x Audio combo jack DTS Audio Processing Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.0) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz) 1 x Audio combo jack Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 81Whr Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Dimension 315.6 x 221.95 x 11.9-13.9 mm Weight 1.32 Kg Color Platinum Gray

Model Name Prestige 16 AI+ C3M Processor Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 processor 388H Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Memory LPDDR5x onboard, up to 64GB, dual channel Display



Up to 16" 2.8K (2800 x 1800), OLED, 48-120Hz VRR, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), VESA

DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000, Low Blue Light & Flicker-free certified by

SGS Graphics

Intel® Arc™ GPU B390 (X9/X7) Intel® Graphics (non X9/X7 Processors) Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security



Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR

Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Smart Guard Sensor Ambient Light Sensor / Adaptive Color Sensor Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6 Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers 1 x Audio combo jack DTS Audio Processing Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.0) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz) 1 x Audio combo jack Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 81Whr Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Dimension 357.7 x 254.3 x 11.9-13.9 mm Weight 1.59 Kg Color Platinum Gray Beige Gold

Model Name Prestige 13 AI+ A3M Processor Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 386H Operating System

Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Memory LPDDR5x onboard, up to 64GB, dual channel Display



13.3" 2.8K (2880x1800), OLED, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black

600, SGS Eye Care Display Graphics Intel® Graphics Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security



Discrete Trusted Platform Module(dTPM) 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / IR

Webcam / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock / Smart Guard Sensor Ambient Light Sensor / Adaptive Color Sensor Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6 Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers 1 x Audio combo jack DTS Audio Processing Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic) Hi-Res Audio Ready I/O Ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.0) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x microSD Card Reader 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) 1 x Audio combo jack 1 x Kensington Lock Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53Whr Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Dimension 299 x 210 x 15.9 mm Weight 899 g Color Platinum Gray

Model Name Modern 14S AI+ G3M Processor Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 355 Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 32GB Display 14" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), OLED, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), Low Blue Light & Flicker-

free certified by SGS 14" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 48-120Hz VRR, IPS-Level panel, Low Blue Light &

Flicker-free certified by SGS Graphics Intel® Graphics Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / IR Webcam Webcam Shutter Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3 Audio 2 × 2W Stereo Speakers 1 × Audio combo jack Hi-Res Audio Ready DTS Audio Processing I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.0 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x microSD Card Reader 1 x HDMI™ 2.1(4K@60Hz) 1 x Audio combo jack 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Battery 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 60Whr Webcam IR HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) Dimension 315.9 x 223.9 x 11.1~17.9 mm Weight 1.5 Kg Color Urban Silver

Model Name Modern 16S AI+ G3M Processor Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 355 Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 32GB Display 16" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), OLED, 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.), Low Blue Light & Flicker-

free certified by SGS 16" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 48-120Hz VRR, IPS-Level panel, Low Blue Light &

Flicker-free certified by SGS Graphics Intel® Graphics Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Single Backlit Keyboard (White) with Copilot Key Security

Firmware Trusted Platform Module(fTPM) 2.0 / IR Webcam Webcam Shutter Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3 Audio 2 × 2W Stereo Speakers 1 × Audio combo jack Hi-Res Audio Ready DTS Audio Processing I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.0 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x microSD Card Reader 1 x HDMI™ 2.1(4K@60Hz) 1 x Audio combo jack 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Battery 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 60Whr Webcam IR HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) Dimension 350.6 x 250.9 x 11.1~17.9 mm Weight 1.7 Kg Color Platinum Gray

Model Name Raider 16 Max HX B2W Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra processors 200HX Series Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), OLED, 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), VESA

DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000, SGS Eye Care Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel Memory Up to DDR5-7200, 2 slots, up to 128GB Storage 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries with Copilot Key Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Connectivity 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.1) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz/ 4K@120Hz) 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader 1 x Audio combo jack 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Audio 4 Speakers designed by Dynaudio system (2 x 2W Speakers + 2 x 2W

Woofers) 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr Dimension 363 x 269.7 x 21.95~28.85 mm Weight 2.6 Kg

Model Name Raider 16 HX B2W Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra processors 200HX Series Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), OLED, 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), VESA

DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000, SGS Eye Care Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel Memory Up to DDR5-7200, 2 slots, up to 128GB Storage 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Communication



Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth

v5.4 Keyboard 24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard with Copilot Key Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Connectivity 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.1) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz/ 4K@120Hz) 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader 1 x Combo Audio Jack 1 x Gigabit Ethernet *I/O ports may vary by models. Audio 4 Speakers designed by Dynaudio system (2 x 2W Speakers + 2 x 2W

Woofers) 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready *Speakers design may vary by models. Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr Dimension 363 x 269.7 x 21.95~28.85 mm Weight 2.6 Kg

Model Name Raider A16 HX B9W Processor Up to AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Storage 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 Keyboard 24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard with Copilot Key Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Connectivity 2 x USB4® Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.1(Thunderbolt™ 4

Compatible) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) 1 x Audio combo jack 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Audio 2 Speakers designed by Dynaudio system 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr Dimension 363 x 269.7 x 21.95~25.85 mm Weight 2.6 Kg

Model Name Stealth 16 AI+ B3W Processor Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 386H Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU Display



16" QHD+ (2560x1600), OLED, 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), VESA

DisplayHDR™ True Black 600, SGS Eye Care Display Memory Up to DDR5-7200, 2 slots, up to 128GB Storage 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Intel® Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6 Keyboard 4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard with Copilot Key Webcam IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3D Noise Reduction+ (3DNR+) Connectivity 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.0) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ 2.1 (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) 1 x Audio combo jack 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr Dimension 354 x 246 x 16.65~19.9 mm Weight 1.99 Kg

Model Name Crosshair 16 Max HX E2W Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra processors 200HX Series Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU Display



16" QHD+ (2560x1600), OLED, 165Hz, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), VESA

DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, SGS Eye Care Display Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 128GB Storage 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3 Keyboard 24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard with Copilot Key Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) Connectivity 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.1) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.1) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) 1 x Audio combo jack 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr Dimension 363 x 269.7 x 21.95~23.9 mm Weight 2.6 Kg

Model Name Crosshair 16 HX E14W Processor Up to Intel® Core™ i9 processor 14900HX Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3(Typ.), IPS-Level panel Memory DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB Storage 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.3 Keyboard 4-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard with Copilot Key Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) with 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) Connectivity 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DisplayPort™ / Power Delivery 3.0 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x HDMI™ 2.1(8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) 1 x Audio combo jack 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance Hi-Res Audio ready Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr Dimension 363 x 269.7 x 21.95~25.45 mm Weight 2.3 Kg

Model Name Claw 8 AI+ Glacier Blue Edition Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 258V Operating System Windows 11 Home Graphics Intel® Arc™ GPU 140V Display



8" FHD+ (1920x1200), Touchscreen, 48-120Hz VRR, 100% sRGB(Typ.),

500nits(Typ.), IPS-Level panel Memory LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package, 32GB, dual channel Storage 1 x NVMe M.2 2280 SSD by PCIe Gen 4 x4 Sensor 6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor Communication Intel® Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 Connectivity 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 (DisplayPort™/ Power Delivery 3.0) 1 x microSD Card Reader 1 x Audio Combo Jack Audio 2 × 2W Speakers 1× Audio combo jack DTS Audio Processing Hi-Res Audio ready Battery 6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr Dimension 299 x 126 x 24 mm Weight 795 g

For high-res images, please visit: https://msi.gm/SD12C74C

MSI Twitch: twitch.tv/msigaming

MSI GAMING: https://www.msi.com/

MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIGaming

MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msigaming/

MSI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MSIGamingGlobal

MSI Twitter: https://twitter.com/msitweets

Subscribe to MSI RSS Feeds via https://www.msi.com/rss for real-time news and more product info.

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions, dedicated to fostering connections through technology. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology, bringing families and communities closer together. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com

MSI Gaming: https://in.msi.com/

MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIGamingIndia/

https://www.facebook.com/MSIIndia

MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/

https://www.instagram.com/msi_india/?hl=en

All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.