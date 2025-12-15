MSI unveils its year-end holiday sale with unbeatable festive offers on its top laptop series

~ Exclusive bundle offers across MSI Brand Stores, Authorized Physical Resellers, Croma & Vijay Sales ~

~ Select products will be available at discounts upto 30% at prices starting INR 41,990/- ~

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator and business laptops, has announced its Year-End Holiday Sale, bringing limited-period festive offers across its most popular line-ups. The December sale will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, MSI Brand Stores and authorized physical resellers, giving customers multiple touchpoints to upgrade to premium MSI performance at compelling price points.

As part of the festive offers, MSI is introducing exclusive bundle offers across its offline network. Customers purchasing from MSI Brand Stores and Authorized Physical Resellers can redeem:

$30 Steam Wallet on select MSI Gaming laptops (except Thin Series & Claw Series)

₹1,000 Amazon Voucher on eligible Business & Productivity laptops (excluding Modern Series)

In addition, Croma and Vijay Sales will also offer special accessory bundles, including gaming headsets, gaming mice, and Bluetooth mice with select models. Select high-performance gaming laptops come bundled with gaming headsets, Thin series models include gaming mice, while Prestige and Modern series feature Bluetooth mice—all available at competitive promotional pricing until 31st December 2025.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI, said:

"Year-end has become an important upgrade moment for Indian consumers, and MSI is pleased to offer some of the strongest festive deals across our portfolio. Our focus this season is to provide meaningful benefits whether through exclusive offline bundles, LFR accessory offers, or competitive festive pricing online. We are committed to ensuring that every user finds the right MSI device to power their studies, work, creativity, or gaming in the year ahead."

For more details on the offers: https://in.msi.com/Promotion/2025-laptop-offer/nb

The following options are available with exciting features and offers from which customers can pick the one that best suits their needs.

Flipkart Focus Products

Model Specifications Promotional Price Modern 14 C7M AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core / AMD Radeon AMD / 16GB DDR4/ 512GB INR 48,990/- Thin A15 B7UC AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/16GB DDR5/ 512GB INR 65,990/- Modern 14 C13M-115IN 13th Generation Intel Core -1315U /Intel integrated UHD /8GB DDR4 /512GB INR 41,990/- Katana 15 B13UDXK AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050/6GB DDR6/ 512GB INR 77,990/- Katana A15 AI B8VE AMD Ryzen™ 7 8845HS / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050/ GDDR6 6GB/ 512GB INR 92,990/- Katana 15 HX B14WEK Intel Core i5 - 14450HX/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050/ GDDR7 8GB/ 512GB INR 99,990/- Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWFKG Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 /8GB DDR7 / 1TB INR 1,62,990/-

Amazon Focus Products

Model Specifications Promotional Price Katana A15 AI B8VE-481IN AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 / 6GB GDDR6/ 512GB INR 94,990/- Cyborg 15 A12UDX-1468IN Intel Core i5-12450H / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/4GB GDDR6/ 512GB INR 67,990/- Thin 15 B12UC-2239IN Intel® Core™ i5-13420H / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 /6GB DDR6 /1TB INR 74,990/- Thin 15 B13UDX Intel Core i7-12650H / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 /6GB DDR4 / 1TB INR 74,990/- Katana 15 HX B14WFK Intel Core i7 14650HX/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060/ GDDR7 8GB/ 1TB INR 1,34,990/- Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWFKG Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060/ GDDR7 8GB/ 512GB INR 1,59,990/- Crosshair A16 HX D8WFKG AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 /8GB DDR7 / 1TB INR 1,59,990/-

Special Price Offer for Authorized Physical Channel

This exclusive bundle offer is available only through MSI Brand Stores and Authorized Physical Resellers. Please note that e-tailers such as Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales are not included in this promotion.

Customers purchasing any MSI Gaming Laptop (excluding Thin Series and Claw Series) can redeem a $30 Steam Wallet credit. Additionally, those purchasing any MSI Business and Productivity Laptop (excluding Modern Series) are eligible to redeem a Rs. 1,000 Amazon Voucher.

Model Specifications Promotional Price Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth A2XWJG-254IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090/24GB GDDR7/2TB INR 629,990.00 Raider 18 HX A14VIG-253IN Intel® Core™ i9 processor 14900HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080/12GB GDDR6/16GB*2 DDR5-5600/2TB INR 349,990.00 Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG-054IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070/8GB GDDR6/1TB INR 209,990.00 Vector 16 HX AI A2XWHG-443IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070/12 GB GDDR7/1TB INR 219,990.00 Crosshair 16 HX AI D2XWFKG-068IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060/GDDR7 8GB/1TB INR 159,990.00 Katana 15 HX B14WEK-438IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060/GDDR7 8GB/1TB INR 99,990.00 Prestige 13Evo A12M-085IN Intel Core i5 1240P/ Intel® Iris® Xe/ 8GB LPDDR5-4800/ 512GB INR 74,990.00 Thin 15 B13UDX-129IN Intel Core i5 13420P/ NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060/GDDR6 6GB/1TB INR 68,990.00 Modern 15 H B13M-225IN Intel® Core™ i9-13900H/Intel® Iris® Xe/8GB*2 DDR4-3200/512GB INR 69,990.00 Claw A1M-218IN Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H/Intel® Arc™ graphics/16GB, LPDDR5-6400/1TB INR 44,990.00

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

