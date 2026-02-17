At Mumbai Climate Week, COP30 Presidency Accelerates Shift to Climate Implementation

Participation in 2026's first major climate forum strengthens the transition toward delivery ahead of COP31

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The COP30 Presidency's participation in Mumbai Climate Week (17–19 February 2026) advances the call for climate multilateralism to operate at two complementary speeds: preserving consensus as the foundation of legitimacy and international law, while accelerating implementation through coalitions capable of mobilizing finance, deploying solutions, and scaling delivery. The engagement reinforces continuity from COP30 and strengthens momentum toward COP31 by deepening alignment between governments and non-state actors around implementation-focused action.

The participation follows recent meetings in Istanbul between the COP30 and COP31 Presidencies, underscoring strengthened coordination and cooperation. COP31 will take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9 to 20 November 2026, under the presidency of Murat Kurum, Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. Throughout 2026, the COP30 Presidency will work closely with President-designate Kurum; the High-Level Climate Champions — Dan Ioschpe (COP30) and Samed Ağırbaş (COP31); and Chris Bowen, Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy, who will chair COP31 negotiations. The objective is to build on the outcomes achieved in Belém and accelerate collective progress under the Paris Agreement.

At the Mumbai convening, the COP30 Presidency will co-organize the session 'Road from COP30: Connecting Mumbai to Global Climate Action', to be held on 19 February. Organized in partnership with the Climate High-Level Champions, Project Mumbai, and Mumbai Climate Week, the interactive discussion will spotlight high-impact initiatives launched at COP30 in Belém that are advancing climate action in India.

The session will also examine innovative mechanisms launched at COP30 — including the Global Implementation Accelerator (GIA) and the Mission to 1.5°C — designed to accelerate the delivery of climate solutions.

"The Global Implementation Accelerator adopted at COP30 prioritizes actions with the greatest potential for scale and speed, including methane emission reductions and carbon removal through nature-based solutions," said Túlio Andrade, COP30 Strategy and Alignment Director, who is participating in Mumbai Climate Week. "By elevating key dimensions of the Action Agenda, the GIA supports countries in both the design and implementation of their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs), representing an important step in strengthening multilateralism through delivery".

The High-Level Climate Champions continue to mobilize businesses, financial institutions, cities, regions, youth, and civil society under the Action Agenda. The recent appointment of the new Climate Champion further reinforces momentum and strengthens accountability beyond the negotiating rooms.

"At COP30, a decisive shift took place: the Action Agenda was restructured around six thematic axes guided by the findings of the first Global Stocktake (GST)," said Bruna Cerqueira, Director of Action Agenda at the COP30 Presidency, who will participate in Mumbai and in several Climate Weeks throughout 2026. "The priority now is to ensure this architecture is embedded in Climate Weeks and other relevant fora, working in synergy with the GIA to accelerate implementation of the Paris Agreement."

The COP30 Presidency is also encouraging Climate Weeks to align more closely with the outcomes of the first GST, structured around six thematic areas: (1) transitioning energy, industry, and transport; (2) stewarding forests, oceans, and biodiversity; (3) transforming agriculture and food systems; (4) building resilience for cities, infrastructure, and water; (5) fostering human and social development; and (6) unleashing enablers and accelerators including finance, technology, and capacity-building. The aim is to translate political commitments into practical pathways for action.

As the first major climate convening of 2026, Mumbai Climate Week provides an opportunity to sustain global mobilization and maintain implementation momentum on the road to COP31.

Key Sessions at Mumbai Climate Week

Tuesday, Feb 17

After COP30 — What Next?: A Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Priorities for India & the Global South

Hosted by: India Climate Collaborative (official Mumbai Climate Week Spoke Event)

Date: 17 February 2026, Tuesday | Time: 5 – 7 PM (followed by networking)

Venue: WeWork Enam Sambhav, BKC, Mumbai

Wednesday, Feb 18

India-Brazil Conversations

Organized by: India Climate Collaborative + iCS

Three parallel sessions will take place in the first half of the day, covering:

Agriculture and land restoration

Digital public infrastructure

Trade and industrial decarbonisation

Thursday, Feb 19

Road from COP30: connecting Mumbai to Global Climate Action

Organized by: COP30 Presidency, High-Level Climate Champions, Project Mumbai

Date: 19 February 2026 | Time: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Lotus 1 room, Jio Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai

Format: Interactive panel discussion

This session will showcase high-impact initiatives launched at COP30 and expand participation of Indian subnational governments, businesses, and civil society in Global Climate Action, strengthening engagement in the Global Plans to Accelerate Solutions and furthering climate action.