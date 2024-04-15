Australian debut of limited figurines attracts substantial numbers of fans to POP MART's new Sydney store

BEIJING, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 5 April, 2024, POP MART opened its fourth Sydney store (hereinafter referred to as "Macquarie Store") in Macquarie Centre, in Sydney's north shore. It is also POP MART's ninth store in Australia. Several limited-edition art toys attracted local fans to queue up for purchase on the opening day. With this new store opened, POP MART's business layout further deepened in the local market, and the art toy culture driven by it has become a new trend in Australia.

On the opening day, the limited-edition LABUBU Hedgehog Figure debuted in Australia, along with the return of ZIMOMO Sunny Figurine, the Australian limited figure highly acclaimed last year. Besides, DIMOO We Are All Performers Figure and the latest popular LABUBU × PRONOUNCE - BE FANCY NOW Vinyl Plush Doll made their Australian debut in the Macquarie store opening, appealing to a large number of art toy lovers.

Following POP MART's high requirements for store location, Macquarie Centre is a well-known shopping area comprised by trendy brands, including Sydney's first H&M, Zara, Uniqlo and Sephora. The location of the shopping centre is quite exceptional, opposite to the main campus of the renowned Macquarie University, making this area full of vigour and culture.

Macquarie Store is the first store in Australia to span two floors with special architectural styles, which innovatively combine a physical store with a Robo Shop. Decorated in metal industrial design, the Robo Shop area attracts passing-by consumers with the cute DIMOO art sculpture featuring the DIMOO Social University Series Courier BOY.

Along the staircase winding upstairs, you can find the five DIMOO big figures in the display windows, ranging from the artist collaborated figures familiar to global consumers, such as MEGA JUST DIMOO 400% Mika Ninagawa and DIMOO × Jean-Michel Basquiat figures, to the classic movie character images, such as Dimoo x E.T. 200% Figurine.

Reaching the store, you will see the display point with the art sculpture featuring the SKULLPANDA Image of Reality Series - The Pivot. The surrealist decoration makes SKULLPANDA full of mysterious beauty, implying the unique tension of pop culture.

POP MART officially entered Australia in 2021, and has nine physical stores, 16 Robo Shops and one e-commerce channel so far. Through a variety of art toy products, POP MART has won the love and support of a large number of young people in Australia.

Founded in 2010, POP MART is committed to becoming the world's leading pop culture and entertainment company. Adhering to the brand core of creating trends and delivering wonderfulness, POP MART has built a comprehensive operation platform covering the whole industry chain of art toys, centering around the four fields of IP incubation and operation, product development and retail, theme park and experience, and entertainment.

POP MART has been discovering potential pop artists and designers around the world, creating popular characters and products in the field of pop culture through its well-established operating system. At present, it has incubated and developed MOLLY, SKULLPANDA, DIMOO, THE MONSTERS, Hirono and other well-known characters. As POP MART's global expansion continues to take root, a great many Chinese characters have swept across the world.

In 2023, POP MART opened physical stores in France, Malaysia, Thailand and the Netherlands for the first time, and the single-day sales record of its global stores has been refreshed for several times. A large number of young people became loyal fans, and the scene of long queues for new store openings became the norm.

Yuki Wu, General Manager of POP MART Australia and New Zealand, said, "The Australian art toy market is vast. Through active localisation and development, art toys have attracted more and more fans in Australia. In future, we will continue to enhance our business layout of physical stores with excellent products and services, enabling consumers to feel the unique charm of art toys."

According to public reports, POP MART embarked on its global business in 2018, and shifted its strategic focus to DTC in 2022, opening a substantial number of physical stores in many key cities around the world. With the continuous expansion of online and offline channels, the global influence of POP MART's brand and products is constantly improving. By the end of 2023, POP MART had 80 physical stores, and 159 Robo Shops in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and other markets outside mainland China. According to the latest financial report released by POP MART, the annual revenue in 2023 reached 1.066 billion yuan, accounting for 16.9% of the revenue. It's one step closer to its goal of creating another POP MART business scale outside mainland China.