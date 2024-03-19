AV-Comparatives: The Importance of Using Certified Cybersecurity Products

INNSBRUCK, Austria, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of ever-evolving cyber threats, selecting effective and reliable cybersecurity measures is paramount. AV-Comparatives, a world-renowned independent testing organisation, emphasises that integrating certified cybersecurity products into corporate and institutional defence mechanisms is not merely an option but a critical necessity.

Find a list of certified cybersecurity solutions (EPP; EDR, XDR, Mobile and other antivirus) on the AV-Comparatives website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/security-products-overview/

AV-Comparatives Certification

Evidence suggests that enterprises often face dire consequences following cyber-attacks due to employing subpar or untested security solutions. In this light, AV-Comparatives advocates for adopting products that have undergone thorough evaluation processes – ensuring a robust and verifiable security posture.

Certifications: A Marker of Reliability and Excellence

AV-Comparatives certification offers assurance that products have met stringent standards in malware protection, performance, and false-positive rates. Certified products receive the AV-Comparatives seal, denoting a level of quality that IT managers and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) can rely upon for their organisations' cybersecurity infrastructure. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope of "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software".

The AV-Comparatives Advantage

Selecting a certified product allows for:

Comprehensive Protection: Certified solutions offer protection encompassing a wide range of known and emerging threats, reducing potential vulnerabilities.

Certified solutions offer protection encompassing a wide range of known and emerging threats, reducing potential vulnerabilities. Performance Efficiency: Certification ensures that security does not come at the expense of system performance, maintaining operational integrity while safeguarding assets.

Certification ensures that security does not come at the expense of system performance, maintaining operational integrity while safeguarding assets. Qualified Support: With certified products comes the expectation of reputable support resources that are steadfast in aiding organisational cybersecurity efforts.

Independent and Analytical Expertise

With its independence from commercial affiliacies, AV-Comparatives provides unbiased, detailed, and actionable insights. Its rigorous testing methodology is mirrored in the confidence exuded by businesses that align their security strategies with its certifications.

"Choosing cybersecurity solutions that haven't been vetted implies a rocky landscape for enterprise security. Opting for AV-Comparatives-certified products means stepping into a fortress of assurance mapped by rigorous testing and meticulous analysis. It's not merely a choice, it's the hallmark of prudence in digital protection."

Comply with NIS-2

AV-Comparatives helps organisations comply with NIS-2 by providing independent and objective assessments of the effectiveness and efficiency of cybersecurity products. By choosing certified products from AV-Comparatives, enterprises can demonstrate that they have taken due care in selecting the best-in-class solutions for their specific needs and environments. AV-Comparatives also offers customised testing and consulting services for analysts who require more tailored evaluations or guidance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, deploying AV-Comparatives-certified cybersecurity products is an enterprise's strategic move towards achieving a fortified security landscape. Let this certification serve as a foundation upon which IT infrastructures can fend off cyber threats with assured competence.

AV-Comparatives is dedicated to helping businesses navigate the complex cybersecurity ecosystem with authoritative guidance. We hold the beacon high for industry-tested, certified cybersecurity solutions, casting light on the path to digital safety.

To stay informed on the latest findings and certifications, visit www.av-comparatives.org and build a security strategy backed by accredited excellence.

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation providing systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest threat collections worldwide creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organisations, and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance, which is globally recognised.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093032/4600115/AV_Comparatives_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365128/TUV_Austria.jpg

Contact:

Peter Stelzhammer

[email protected]

+43512287788