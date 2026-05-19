Bakery China 2026: Empowering Global Innovation for the Baking Industry

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th Bakery China 2026 is set to open from May 20 to 23 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) Shanghai.

Co-organized by the China Association of Bakery & Confectionery Industry and Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd., this year's exhibition under the theme of "Innovate Beyond • Premiere Fusion • Link Future" will span over 330,000 square meters and utilize 13 exhibition halls, making it one of the world's leading and most influential professional bakery exhibitions in terms of scale.

Driving innovation: Bakery China as the global debut hub

As a central hub for debuting new products and innovations in the global bakery sector, Bakery China will fully interpret the core of innovation as tens of thousands of new products, technologies, business models, and industry formats will make their debuts.

A series of events including Bakery China Innovation Award, the Bakery China Innovation talk, and the new week-long initiative dedicated to new product releases will collectively showcase the industry's innovation practices, with a strong focus on hot trends such as healthy baking, low GI, food and medicine homology, application of regional ingredients, AI applications, and smart manufacturing.

Notably, the Chocolate China 2026 will be held concurrently with Bakery China 2026 for the first time. The event will attract over 200 renowned domestic and international chocolate industry companies, spanning 30,000 square meters. Concurrent activities include the 2026 China Chocolate Industry Forum, showcasing the full value chain from cocoa to finished products, with leading brands across the entire chocolate industry.

Connecting the future: Furthering internationalization and the rise of niche sectors

Bakery China 2026 is bringing together over 2,200 bakery supply chain companies from more than 70 countries and nearly 400,000 visits from 130 countries, with international brands account for over 20% of participants. Overseas pre-registrations are up 30% year-on-year, over 10,000 buyers covering Belt and Road nations and key regions including Southeast Asia, Asia-Pacific, Central Asia, Europe and the U.S.

Focusing on five key scenarios of chain stores, brand owners, supermarket bakeries, industrial baking, and bakery going global, Bakery China 2026 will host over 100 integrated events covering the whole industry chain with professional competitions, live masterclasses, guided tours, and a coffee & bread festival. Highlights include the inaugural "Namchow Cup" Supermarket Bakery Competition, plus forums on going global, industrial baking, smart manufacturing, low-GI/healthy baking, and regional ingredients, alongside a national coffee skills competition. These initiatives aim to accelerate emerging segments and empower Chinese bakery brands to engage globally.

"After nearly three decades of development, Bakery China has become a global benchmark for the bakery industry. This year's exhibition will further promote high-quality industry development and open a new chapter together with bakery professionals from around the world," noted Zhang Jiukui, president of the China Association of Bakery & Confectionery Industry.

From August 27 to 29, Bakery China will launch its first ASEAN International Bakery Exhibition (Bakery ASEAN) in Jakarta, extending the "debut synergy" momentum into Southeast Asia.

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